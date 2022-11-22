ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
DraftKings promo code for Thanksgiving NFL: Bet $5, win $150 on Giants vs. Cowboys

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Thanksgiving NFL slate features a highly-anticipated NFC Each matchup and a DraftKings promo code allows new bettors to bet $5 and win...
Giants rule 7 out, 5 questionable vs. Cowboys in Week 12

The New York Giants will visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day and will do so down a significant number of key players. Against the league’s best defensive front 7, the Giants will have four new starters along the offensive line. They will also have a new starting safety and two new starting cornerbacks due to injury.
Jets’ possible QB options for 2023 with Zach Wilson’s future uncertain

The Jets opened the door to benching Zach Wilson on Monday, the first time they have shown that their faith is wavering in their 2021 No. 2 overall pick. And Wilson should be on shaky ground because he hasn’t been good enough on or off the field. He’s completed less than 60% of his passes and failed to take accountability for his poor play.
Yankees, Mets top Rookie of the Year candidates come as no surprise

Let’s hear about the young talent. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is the American League Rookie of the Year and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is the National League Rookie of the Year. Who could earn those titles next year?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
