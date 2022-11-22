Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN 'Analyst' Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
ESPN's latest "hot take''? The opining that Odell Beckham Jr. is the "last thing" that the Dallas Cowboys need.
atozsports.com
Cowboys defense expected to be down multiple players vs Giants
It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will be missing multiple players on their front seven when they take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. According to the Cowboys’ injury report via Michael Gehlken from Dallas Morning News, the defense will be without LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) for another week. Mike McCarthy had already indicated earlier in the week the veteran would be “hard-pressed” to go on Thursday.
Odell Beckham Jr. chimes in on Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Giants
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving. Odell...
MLB insider predicts when Yankees’ Aaron Judge could sign deal worth more than $300 million
Aaron Judge is looking for a big deal. The slugging outfielder is testing free agency and exploring his options with teams other than the New York Yankees. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When will Judge make his decision? MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says “I do believe based...
Did Dallas Cowboys’ Super Star Complain on Twitter About his Rising Haircut Price?
Micah Parsons may just be the best player in the NFL today. The Dallas Cowboys phenom seemingly is able to transport himself telepathically to wherever the ball is on the field. But he's got an issue with something off the field. Why is the price of his haircut going up...
Week 12 NFL power rankings: How much does Dallas Cowboys' dominant win boost them?
The Cowboys crushed the Vikings 40-3 to re-establish themselves in the NFC's pecking order. Does it mean Dallas is back in power poll's top five, too?
Bills’ Von Miller won’t spill tea, but he’s not worried about OBJ’s visits to Giants & Cowboys
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will face off on Thanksgiving Day in what some are calling the Odell Beckham Bowl. Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to visit both the Giants and Cowboys following Thanksgiving leading many to believe that they are the frontrunners for the wide receiver’s services.
What channel is Buffalo Bills game today vs. Lions on Thanksgiving? (11/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 12
The Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, meet the Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, in an NFL Week 12 football game on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022 (11/24/2022) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Patriots-Vikings Inactives: David Andrews OUT, Bill Murray Elevated
The New England Patriots list six inactives, while the Minnesota Vikings list seven for Thursday’s Week 12 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.
DraftKings promo code for Thanksgiving NFL: Bet $5, win $150 on Giants vs. Cowboys
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Thanksgiving NFL slate features a highly-anticipated NFC Each matchup and a DraftKings promo code allows new bettors to bet $5 and win...
Cowboys, Giants meet as push for Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said there is "mutual" interest about joining the team with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., entering Thursday's game against the Giants, who are also pursuing the WR.
BetMGM bonus code for NFL Thanksgiving: Claim $1,000 first bet insurance in Maryland
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM is now officially live in Maryland and anyone who signs up with our BetMGM bonus code can bet risk-free on the three-game...
Giants rule 7 out, 5 questionable vs. Cowboys in Week 12
The New York Giants will visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day and will do so down a significant number of key players. Against the league’s best defensive front 7, the Giants will have four new starters along the offensive line. They will also have a new starting safety and two new starting cornerbacks due to injury.
Here’s how NFC playoff picture looks entering Giants’ Thanksgiving showdown with Cowboys
It was a rough week for the Giants, in terms of results and injuries. They’re banged up entering Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown with the Cowboys in Dallas. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And the Giants — who, like the Cowboys, are 7-3 — have lost two...
Colts' Jim Irsay to critics: Frank Reich firing 'not personal'
Colts owner Jim Irsay defended his handling of the team's coaching change, saying that his firing of Frank Reich was "not personal" and that Jeff Saturday's hiring was in the team's best interests.
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Giants prepare for battle — on Thanksgiving, then for OBJ
There's a lot at stake in the Thanksgiving showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX). The winner gets sole possession of second place in the NFC East. The losers might end up having to fight for their playoff lives. But it's after...
Jets’ possible QB options for 2023 with Zach Wilson’s future uncertain
The Jets opened the door to benching Zach Wilson on Monday, the first time they have shown that their faith is wavering in their 2021 No. 2 overall pick. And Wilson should be on shaky ground because he hasn’t been good enough on or off the field. He’s completed less than 60% of his passes and failed to take accountability for his poor play.
Yankees, Mets top Rookie of the Year candidates come as no surprise
Let’s hear about the young talent. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is the American League Rookie of the Year and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is the National League Rookie of the Year. Who could earn those titles next year?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Giants have another chance to change own narrative against heavily favored Cowboys
Sterling Shepard was standing in front of his locker and speaking the truth. “The way things look in this league can change a lot in one week,” the Giants’ injured receiver said Tuesday as his dwindling number of healthy teammates prepared for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.
