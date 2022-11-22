Read full article on original website
Invasive Bradford pear trees to be banned in Ohio in 2023
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
The fastest-growing trees to plant in your garden
While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
Don't Kill Your Plants This Winter. Here's How to Save Them
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plants are finicky creatures -- too much or too little water or sunlight can make leaves curl up and dry out overnight. Add in winter frosts and it's a recipe for disaster, unless you've specifically bought freeze-proof plants that can survive outdoors in the snow.
How to Care for Spider Plants
Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter
Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
Plant Rescue: What Powdery Mildew On Phlox Looks Like And How To Save It
Phlox flowers are excellent for ground cover, but they're vulnerable to a unique condition that you should be aware of and know how to prevent and treat.
22 Cute Houseplants That Will Stay Small Over The Years
If you live in a cramped space, you don't have to live without indoor plants. Take a look at our collection of small houseplants that we're sure you'll love.
Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack
A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
How to Take Care of Your Hydrangeas in Winter (for Big Blooms Next Summer)
When it comes to caring for hydrangeas in the garden beds and containers, prep work in fall and winter will help boost blooms when the next growing season rolls around. Help your hydrangeas get through their dormant phase of rest and think of this TLC as an investment in future growth.
Still time to plant trees!
My youngest son still has a few trees to plant from the October tranche we purchased, so, better late than never! We'll be outside in his backyard planting a variety of trees, but some have asked, "Isn't it too late to plant trees right now?" The short answer is, "no."
Earn billions by planting wild plants, the hotter it gets, the more “money you make”
Tiliacora triandra was once a wild plant in the mountains, now it has been planted on a large scale by Mr. Nguyen Quang Dinh (resident of Tam Anh Nam commune, Nui Thanh district) and suddenly brought economic benefits. high. “King” leaves Tiliacora triandra. According to the introduction of many...
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
This giant bird stays healthy by munching on medicinal plants
A male great bustard. Carlos PalacínThe great bustard's secrets to warding off STIs during breeding season aren't so different from traditional medicine tricks.
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees
Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Zenzi vs. ZZ Plant: Are They the Same?
Zenzi vs. ZZ plants, what are the differences? Both Zenzi and ZZ plants are trendy houseplants because of their easy maintenance. However, the Zenzi is newly popular on the houseplant scene. Zenzi is a cultivar of the ZZ plant, so they’re closely related, but the Zenzi grows differently. There are...
The end of the year is the season of white mustard flowers blooming in an area of Moc Chau and Son La
If you have the opportunity to visit Moc Chau at the end of the year, you will admire the beautiful scenery of white canola flowers. Referring to Moc Chau, Son La, we will remember countless beautiful scenes, and charming mountains in the Northwest. Every time of the year, this place is beautiful in its own way. It is expressed through flower seasons, through specialties or through the weather.
Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple vs. Autumn Blaze Maple Tree
Do you love maple trees that produce brilliant fall colors? If so, you’ll definitely want to learn about the Fall Fiesta® sugar maple and the Autumn Blaze maple. In this guide, we’ll discuss the overlaps and differences of the Fall Fiesta® sugar maple vs. Autumn Blaze maple tree. So, we’ll cover the plant classifications, physical characteristics, native ranges and ideal growing conditions, landscape uses, and their fall foliage.
Laurel Oak vs. Live Oak
There are over 500 species of oak trees. As such, it’s no surprise that they’re often mistaken for one another. While the laurel oak and live oak look similar, there are some key differences in how they grow and their care needs. Here’s how to tell the difference between the two so you can make the right choice for your property.
