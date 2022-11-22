ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invasive Bradford pear trees to be banned in Ohio in 2023

The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China and Taiwan, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon the medium-sized landscaping tree became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
The fastest-growing trees to plant in your garden

While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
Don't Kill Your Plants This Winter. Here's How to Save Them

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plants are finicky creatures -- too much or too little water or sunlight can make leaves curl up and dry out overnight. Add in winter frosts and it's a recipe for disaster, unless you've specifically bought freeze-proof plants that can survive outdoors in the snow.
How to Care for Spider Plants

Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter

Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?

I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack

A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
Still time to plant trees!

My youngest son still has a few trees to plant from the October tranche we purchased, so, better late than never! We'll be outside in his backyard planting a variety of trees, but some have asked, "Isn't it too late to plant trees right now?" The short answer is, "no."
Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
Zenzi vs. ZZ Plant: Are They the Same?

Zenzi vs. ZZ plants, what are the differences? Both Zenzi and ZZ plants are trendy houseplants because of their easy maintenance. However, the Zenzi is newly popular on the houseplant scene. Zenzi is a cultivar of the ZZ plant, so they’re closely related, but the Zenzi grows differently. There are...
The end of the year is the season of white mustard flowers blooming in an area of ​​Moc Chau and Son La

If you have the opportunity to visit Moc Chau at the end of the year, you will admire the beautiful scenery of white canola flowers. Referring to Moc Chau, Son La, we will remember countless beautiful scenes, and charming mountains in the Northwest. Every time of the year, this place is beautiful in its own way. It is expressed through flower seasons, through specialties or through the weather.
Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple vs. Autumn Blaze Maple Tree

Do you love maple trees that produce brilliant fall colors? If so, you’ll definitely want to learn about the Fall Fiesta® sugar maple and the Autumn Blaze maple. In this guide, we’ll discuss the overlaps and differences of the Fall Fiesta® sugar maple vs. Autumn Blaze maple tree. So, we’ll cover the plant classifications, physical characteristics, native ranges and ideal growing conditions, landscape uses, and their fall foliage.
Laurel Oak vs. Live Oak

There are over 500 species of oak trees. As such, it’s no surprise that they’re often mistaken for one another. While the laurel oak and live oak look similar, there are some key differences in how they grow and their care needs. Here’s how to tell the difference between the two so you can make the right choice for your property.
