CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malcolm Hoyle can’t escape the violence of a gun. He was shot in the face by a Cleveland police officer after a car chase when he was 16. He served eight years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. A year out of prison for that crime, he faces a second gun charge. This time, he could serve a decade behind bars if he is convicted.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO