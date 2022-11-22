Read full article on original website
Related
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Reflection time for Wales as World Cup dream fades in defeat to Iran
It's reflection time for Wales after defeat to Iran left Rob Page's side on the cusp of elimination from Group B at the 2022 World Cup.
England predicted lineup vs Wales - World Cup
Predicted lineup for England as they take on Wales in the World Cup.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'knew' interview would end Man Utd career
Cristiano Ronaldo was aware his interview would likely bring about the end of his time at Man Utd, says Piers Morgan.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Thursday 24 November
How to watch all four World Cup games on Thursday, with Brazil, Uruguay and South Korea among the teams in action.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history with goal against Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another World Cup record.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
World Cup day 7 roundup: Argentina see off Mexico; France beat Denmark; Poland & Australia win
Live text coverage of day 7 of the 2022 World Cup.
England star misses training once more ahead of United States clash
England were again without James Maddison as they trained ahead of the World Cup clash with the United States.
Spain vs Germany - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Spain's World Cup group game against Germany, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Gareth Southgate's risk-averse approach is bleeding into England performances
Gareth Southgate's reluctance to make changes cost England against the United States at the World Cup.
World Cup predictions - Saturday 26 November
Predictions for today's World Cup action, including Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs Australia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia.
Ecuador vs Senegal - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Ecuador vs Senegal at the World Cup, with team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia: Player ratings as Socceroos keep last 16 hopes alive
Player ratings from Australia's 1-0 win over Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup.
FA questions FIFA over inconsistent penalty decisions in England vs Iran
No penalty was given after Harry Maguire was wrestled to the ground at a corner.
Faces of Football: England - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: England - a letter to the national team.
England vs USA: Gareth Southgate's lineup leaked
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face the USA has leaked online.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic reveals Man Utd 'legend' is his idol
Vancouver Whitecaps center-back Ranko Veselinovic has revealed the influence that compatriot and 'idol' Nemanja Vidic had on him growing up. The 23-year-old is capped once for Serbia at senior level but is showing plenty of promise in Major League Soccer, becoming the rock at the heart of the Vancouver Whitecaps' defense.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0