Louisiana State

AOL Corp

The fastest-growing trees to plant in your garden

While colorful flowers, fragrant herbs, and ornamental grasses tend to sprout foliage rather quickly, waiting for a tree sapling to mature can take multiple decades—between 20 and 30 years. Not all trees grow at a snail's pace, though. Some can reach maturation in as little as 10 years, offering ample shade, privacy, and beautiful leafage even before it's considered completely fully grown. To expedite foliage in your own yard, consider planting one of these fast growing trees.
Reader's Digest

12 Plant Watering Tips: How Often and How Much to Water Houseplants

Do you struggle to keep even low-maintenance indoor plants like pothos or philodendrons alive? There’s a good chance this relates to your plant watering ways. You might think that forgetting to irrigate is the prevailing problem, but regular overwatering is the most common cause of dead plants, as it quickly leads to root rot.
The Daily South

12 Large And Medium Crepe Myrtle Trees For Big Impact

Few trees have the attention-grabbing impact of a large crepe myrtle. In summer, their massive displays of color can arch walkways or provide cooling shade. Fall transforms the display into warm tones with orange, red, or yellow leaves. Winter brings stately trunks with elegant peeling bark that reveal rich shades of tan, cinnamon, or chocolate brown beneath. But for the best impact, it's important to work with a variety that best fits your space. While dwarf and semi-dwarf types exist for smaller spaces, large and medium-sized crape myrtles will flourish with sufficient space and full sun. Here are the varieties of large and medium crape myrtles to consider for your Southern garden.
Reader's Digest

How to Care for Spider Plants

Looking for a hanging plant to cheer up your home? If you’re in the market for low-maintenance indoor plants, this one’s your girl. Spider plants aren’t super needy about watering, and since they are low-light indoor plants, they don’t require a lot of sun. In other words, you don’t have to have a green thumb to master spider plant care. (Trust me on this: I’ve had my spider plant, Charlotte, for more than 25 years.)
CNET

Don't Kill Your Plants This Winter. Here's How to Save Them

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Plants are finicky creatures -- too much or too little water or sunlight can make leaves curl up and dry out overnight. Add in winter frosts and it's a recipe for disaster, unless you've specifically bought freeze-proof plants that can survive outdoors in the snow.
Family Handyman

Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?

I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Coffee grounds and mowing among 'secrets' to keep your grass green this winter

Proud homeowners are being urged to keep on top of garden maintenance this winter to keep their grass looking green and healthy. The outdoor experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have revealed the secret ways to make your garden stand out from the crowd with its pristine grass. Winter weather can create a...
The Daily South

How To Grow And Care For Zinnias

Zinnias are warm season, flowering annuals that are easy to grow from seed. Grown in full sun, these herbaceous plants will bloom from summer to frost. Intense breeding efforts have produced such a wide variety of plant sizes, flower colors, and flower shapes making them very versatile in the garden. Depending on the size, zinnias can be grown in containers or window boxes, as small border plants, in the garden, and for cut flowers. Seeds can be sown directly in the soil or small bedding plants can be purchased from garden centers. The flowers support beneficial insects, bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.
Tammy Emineth

Ideal Climates for Planting Citrus Trees

Citrus fruits are some of the favorites among those that plant trees. They provide so many yummy options to add to your dinner table. It can be difficult to grow citrus fruit if you aren't in the right climate.
BHG

How and When to Prune Apple Trees

When pruning an apple tree, a little effort goes a long way. By nature, apple trees are inclined to produce copious amounts of leafy growth and few fruits. Yearly pruning to thin out the canopy and make way for more fruit will flip the script and yield a generous harvest. Just 30 minutes of time is usually all that's needed to direct the growth of a dwarf apple tree for another year of good fruit production. Researchers have found that regular pruning not only results in more fruit, but it also promotes sweeter, more flavor-rich fruit as sunlight reaches into the canopy, fully ripening the fruit. Use these 8 tips for pruning apple trees and you'll get your sweetest harvest yet.
The Guardian

Country diary: Bonsai birches grow in the tree’s crown

The thin swift of a new moon rises through cirrus. Sunlight on the last leaf flashes oak-gold, bracken-rust. Many birches are fiery yellow, but some of the older trees are already stark against the sky. In the black-veined architecture of silver birches, Betula pendula, there are curious structures. They look like pubic tufts or birds’ nests, or what happens if birds and their nests become one thing.
The Daily South

A Guide To Crepe Myrtle Varieties

Nothing says summer in the South like crepe myrtles. Found in many shapes, sizes, and varieties, their arching branches make them a mainstay for framing many a courtyard. The tree loves heat and humidity, tolerates drought, and grows quickly. Unlike the azalea, camellia, and gardenia, which pine for acid soil, crepe myrtle (Lythraceae) flourishes just about everywhere. No wonder it ranks as the South's most popular (and coveted) ornamental tree.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus

Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
vinlove.net

The end of the year is the season of white mustard flowers blooming in an area of ​​Moc Chau and Son La

If you have the opportunity to visit Moc Chau at the end of the year, you will admire the beautiful scenery of white canola flowers. Referring to Moc Chau, Son La, we will remember countless beautiful scenes, and charming mountains in the Northwest. Every time of the year, this place is beautiful in its own way. It is expressed through flower seasons, through specialties or through the weather.

