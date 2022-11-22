Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Former North Bergen man tried to collect twice on $27K diamond ring, prosecutor says
A former North Bergen man has been charged with insurance fraud after he submitted a second claim on a pricey diamond ring he had already collected on, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Duke Quarshie, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office...
Ex-Hudson County Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man formerly of Hudson County was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, CT, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said
PATERSON, NJ – A 32-year-old woman from Newark took her kids to Paterson to collect four pounds of cocaine in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, was arrested as officers from the department were watching as she pulled up in her Honda Civic with David Ventura, 39, of Paterson. Ventura got out of the car and entered a building being watched by police, coming out later with the cocaine. Police quickly moved in to arrest the pair. According to police, Ventura admitted to being paid $1,000 to make the pickup. Both suspects were arrested The post Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey City man arrested in Bayonne after traffic stop yields loaded gun, drug paraphernalia
A Jersey City man driving recklessly in Bayonne was arrested after a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia was seized from his vehicle, authorities said. Antril P. Neal, 30, was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, certain persons not to possess a firearm and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced
Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
Police: Large-Scale Chilean Burglary Crew Member Caught In Rochelle Park Home, Others Sought
Police nabbed one Thanksgiving Day burglar inside a Rochelle Park home and were looking for another -- both of whom are believed to belong to a large-scale Chilean break-in crew. Victor Ramirez-Troncoso, 40, had only just arrived in the U.S. on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lt. James M. DePreta said. Officers...
Bayonne man charged with stealing truck, threatening to kill cops
A Bayonne man stole a box truck that had been left running and he threatened to kill police officers after he was detained a short time later, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats in the incident just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Jersey City, Bayonne municipal projects earn top awards
Open space developments in Bayonne and Jersey City have each earned a Municipal Project of the Year award from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers, the cities announced. In Jersey City, the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza was recognized after the city’s Department of Infrastructure and the Division of Engineering...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport man identified as New York City homicide victim, police say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Bridgeport man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in New York City earlier this month, according to Bridgeport police. Myron Dukes, 48, of Harriet Street, was discovered in the back seat of a black Range...
N.J. man, 77, charged with arson after string of dumpster fires, officials say
An Ocean County man has been charged after an investigation into a series of dumpster fires earlier this year, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting is charged with five counts of aggravated arson after he set multiple fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 in Manchester, authorities said Friday.
NBC New York
Penn. Man Arrested on Thanksgiving at Newark Airport for Loaded Handgun: TSA
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped and arrested a man with a loaded gun at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving Day. According to TSA, the man from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Terminal C. The man, who wasn't identified, was the third person arrested this month at EWR for having a gun somewhere in their possession, officials said.
Can’t be that many tourists in helicopters | Editorial was right | Public should know teen suspect’s identity | Letters
Call me a conspiracy theorist. My opinion is that the unwanted helicopter noise pollution in Liberty State Park or anywhere else in Jersey City is not due to tourist helicopter flight patterns. I live high in the Heights and helicopter activity is non-stop. My gut feeling tells me that this...
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter
ELIZABETH, NJ – After a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez, Jr., Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty on Friday of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault. Before returning a verdict, the jury deliberated for three days. Shortly after 2 a.m. Elizabeth Police Department patrol units responded to a report of an altercation at Ben’s Bar in the 600 block of Meadow Street on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Oscar Melara, 28, was found severely injured, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutors Alaina Caliendo and Jillian Reyes, who prosecuted the case. Following an altercation outside The post Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com
NJ
230K+
Followers
134K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0