Hoboken, NJ

Shore News Network

Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said

PATERSON, NJ – A 32-year-old woman from Newark took her kids to Paterson to collect four pounds of cocaine in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, was arrested as officers from the department were watching as she pulled up in her Honda Civic with David Ventura, 39, of Paterson. Ventura got out of the car and entered a building being watched by police, coming out later with the cocaine. Police quickly moved in to arrest the pair. According to police, Ventura admitted to being paid $1,000 to make the pickup. Both suspects were arrested The post Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City man arrested in Bayonne after traffic stop yields loaded gun, drug paraphernalia

A Jersey City man driving recklessly in Bayonne was arrested after a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia was seized from his vehicle, authorities said. Antril P. Neal, 30, was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, certain persons not to possess a firearm and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Funeral arrangements for Bayonne police sergeant announced

Mourning family, friends, law enforcement colleagues and the community can pay their respects to a popular Bayonne police sergeant Sunday and Monday. Visitation for Sgt. Robert Skalski, a 25-year veteran of the police force who died in his home Monday, will be held Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at G. Keenen O’Brien Funeral Home, 984 Ave. C in Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne man charged with stealing truck, threatening to kill cops

A Bayonne man stole a box truck that had been left running and he threatened to kill police officers after he was detained a short time later, authorities said. Joseph Matusaitis, 55, was charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats in the incident just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City, Bayonne municipal projects earn top awards

Open space developments in Bayonne and Jersey City have each earned a Municipal Project of the Year award from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers, the cities announced. In Jersey City, the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza was recognized after the city’s Department of Infrastructure and the Division of Engineering...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC New York

Penn. Man Arrested on Thanksgiving at Newark Airport for Loaded Handgun: TSA

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped and arrested a man with a loaded gun at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving Day. According to TSA, the man from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Terminal C. The man, who wasn't identified, was the third person arrested this month at EWR for having a gun somewhere in their possession, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes

Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
BAYONNE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter

ELIZABETH, NJ – After a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez, Jr., Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty on Friday of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault. Before returning a verdict, the jury deliberated for three days.  Shortly after 2 a.m. Elizabeth Police Department patrol units responded to a report of an altercation at Ben’s Bar in the 600 block of Meadow Street on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Oscar Melara, 28, was found severely injured, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutors Alaina Caliendo and Jillian Reyes, who prosecuted the case. Following an altercation outside The post Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

