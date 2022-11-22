ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

foxbangor.com

Former superintendent of Bangor schools Betsy Webb passes away

BANGOR — Long-time educator and former Bangor Superintendent of Schools Betsy Webb has passed away. It was reported earlier in the week that Webb had entered hospice care. She passed away Thanksgiving morning. A statement from the school department read in part, “Dr. Webb believed that all students are...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Clinic Road-Route 1 site of another crash

GOULDSBORO — The fact that air bags deployed and the motorists were seat-belted kept a two-vehicle accident from having more serious consequences Nov. 15 on Route 1. Neither driver was seriously injured, according to the responding officer, Sgt. Adam Brackett. The accident occurred in West Gouldsboro when Ann McLafferty,...
GOULDSBORO, ME
wabi.tv

State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 8-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 8. Joshua A. Meserve Jr.,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville Friday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton and Albion responded. No word yet on if anyone was hurt. This...
WATERVILLE, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash

Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
WATERVILLE, ME
WMTW

Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation

SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Weekend Spotlight: Rockland is jamming this weekend!

I’m always looking for events that will appeal to adults and while many of the upcoming weekend in December events are holiday-themed, there are still a few little gems here and there to check out. Lobster Trap Tree, Live Music, Parade of Lights,. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November...
ROCKLAND, ME
Q106.5

Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday

Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
WATERVILLE, ME
NECN

‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation

Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
ADDISON, ME
foxbangor.com

Man indicted on drug charges

WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

