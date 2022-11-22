Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbangor.com
Former superintendent of Bangor schools Betsy Webb passes away
BANGOR — Long-time educator and former Bangor Superintendent of Schools Betsy Webb has passed away. It was reported earlier in the week that Webb had entered hospice care. She passed away Thanksgiving morning. A statement from the school department read in part, “Dr. Webb believed that all students are...
penbaypilot.com
Camden-Rockport Police Chief bids goodbye to Curt Andrick, hires Aaron Bailey to fill the detective position
The Camden Police Department would like to express our sincere congratulations to Detective Sergeant Curt Andrick on his new role as Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Sgt. Andrick will be leaving after 26 years of dedicated service to the Town of Camden, Camden Police Department,...
Ellsworth American
Clinic Road-Route 1 site of another crash
GOULDSBORO — The fact that air bags deployed and the motorists were seat-belted kept a two-vehicle accident from having more serious consequences Nov. 15 on Route 1. Neither driver was seriously injured, according to the responding officer, Sgt. Adam Brackett. The accident occurred in West Gouldsboro when Ann McLafferty,...
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash in Waterville along I-95
WATERVILLE, Maine — Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash along I-95 in Waterville on Friday evening. Emergency crews are working with surrounding communities and Maine State Police to assist on scene, according to a Facebook post from the Waterville Fire Department. Additional ambulances from Delta, Winslow, Clinton, and Albion...
wabi.tv
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
wabi.tv
Maine Department of Public Safety urges caution when travelling this holiday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is upon us and with it many across the state will be travelling to see friends and family. But before you head out there are a few things to keep in mind. AAA projects that 2.5 million people across New England are expected...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 8-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 8. Joshua A. Meserve Jr.,...
wabi.tv
Multi-vehicle crash causes major backup on I-95 in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Fire-Rescue tells us a multi-vehicle crash caused a major pile-up on I-95 north in Waterville Friday night. Drivers were asked to avoid the area of exit 130 as crews from Waterville, Winslow, Clinton and Albion responded. No word yet on if anyone was hurt. This...
wabi.tv
Glenburn man possibly “seeking armed confrontation” arrested on drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a Glenburn man Friday believed to have been seeking an armed confrontation with law enforcement. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau at a traffic stop. They say multiple area agencies had shared memos indicating he may be possessing drugs and firearms. Bangor...
Glenburn man arrested on charges related to drug, firearm possession
BANGOR, Maine — A Glenburn man was arrested on charges related to drug and firearm possession after a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 18. Bangor police arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau after detecting illegal drugs in the vehicle operated by Thibodeau with assistance from a K-9 partner, according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
wabi.tv
Parents at Nokomis Regional High School complain about bullying at the school
ST. Albans, Maine (WABI) - There have been several accounts of bullying at Nokomis Regional High School. One parent says it’s been going on for years and as recently as last week. “This past Friday, my son was assaulted in school while he was switching classrooms,” Linda Sprague said....
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
WMTW
Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation
SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
penbaypilot.com
Weekend Spotlight: Rockland is jamming this weekend!
I’m always looking for events that will appeal to adults and while many of the upcoming weekend in December events are holiday-themed, there are still a few little gems here and there to check out. Lobster Trap Tree, Live Music, Parade of Lights,. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November...
Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday
Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
94.3 WCYY
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
NECN
‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation
Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
foxbangor.com
Man indicted on drug charges
WALDO COUNTY — The Waldo County Grand Jury indicted a Wiscasset man on drug charges. Hector Bohan of Swanville was indicted for aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, assault, refusing to submit to arrest, violation of conditions of release and operating after suspension. During a...
