Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K
Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
Turkey Trots Within Two Hours of Lansing
Attention all turkey trotters, it's time to lace up your running shoes to enjoy a fun-filled turkey trot 5K foot race or walk. Turkey trots are usually of the long-distance variety and are held on or around Thanksgiving Day throughout the United States, including right here in Michigan. Have you...
Lansing Businesses to Support During Shop Small Saturday
Thanksgiving is here, and with that comes spending time with family and friends, eating too much food, and perhaps taking in a parade or a football game or two. It also means that Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping is nearly upon us. Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, or...
Lansing’s I-496 East and West Reopens for Highway Travelers
One of Lansing's busiest highways, which has been closed for the last five months, is set to open at 5 p.m., November 22. i-496 East and West will open to all drivers beginning this afternoon at 5 p.m. And I will say that it's been a long time coming. What took so long?
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup
If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts
A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area
It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
