Leslie, MI

100.7 WITL

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K

Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
MASON, MI
100.7 WITL

Turkey Trots Within Two Hours of Lansing

Attention all turkey trotters, it's time to lace up your running shoes to enjoy a fun-filled turkey trot 5K foot race or walk. Turkey trots are usually of the long-distance variety and are held on or around Thanksgiving Day throughout the United States, including right here in Michigan. Have you...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Lansing Businesses to Support During Shop Small Saturday

Thanksgiving is here, and with that comes spending time with family and friends, eating too much food, and perhaps taking in a parade or a football game or two. It also means that Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping is nearly upon us. Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, or...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup

If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts

A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area

It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

