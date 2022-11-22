ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Tuesdays With James: Being at Peace, Young Receivers, More

No. 11 Penn State improved to 9-2 with its 55-10 win over Rutgers this past Saturday. As the team tunes up for its final regular-season game this comingSaturday, coach James Franklin embarks on his next opportunity to go “1-0” this Saturday against Michigan State. Penn State has been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- November 22

Update (10:24 AM)- **A big day for 2024 athlete Jah Jah Boyd (Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia) as he receives his first D-1 offer. Boyd received the news from Terry Smith. Update (9:50 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach from Groves...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: Penn State is NCAA Tournament Material

Penn State fans are used to watching 68 teams that they don’t root for play in the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament’s history that dates back to 1939, Penn State has played in it just nine times. Five of those appearances happened before we put a man on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Canceled

An official decision has been made on a prominent Week 12 college football rivalry game. Monday night, the ACC announced its decision on the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game. The Cavaliers and the Hokies were scheduled to play in Blacksburg this weekend. However, due to the tragic shooting that took place in Charlottesville last week, causing the death of three UVA football players, the game has been called off.
BLACKSBURG, VA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low

It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WSLS

ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Centreville Tops Westfield to Advance in Playoffs

The #3 seeded Westfield Bulldogs travelled to Clifton for a 2nd round playoff game with the #2 seed Centreville Wildcats. Westfield advanced after defeating the Herndon Hornets 31-28 on Sept. 12. Centreville advanced after defeating Chantilly 54-37. Centreville running back Isaiah Ragland scored 4 touchdowns rushing in the game. The...
CLIFTON, VA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy