Tuesdays With James: Being at Peace, Young Receivers, More
No. 11 Penn State improved to 9-2 with its 55-10 win over Rutgers this past Saturday. As the team tunes up for its final regular-season game this comingSaturday, coach James Franklin embarks on his next opportunity to go “1-0” this Saturday against Michigan State. Penn State has been...
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
Trio of Penn State wrestlers have a perfect night in the NWCA All-Star Classic
Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet took on familiar foes, and all three came away with a win.
Penn State Class of 2023 OL Commit J’ven Williams No. 1 OL, No. 6 Player in Latest On300
Penn State Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams is the No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 6 overall player in his class according to On3Sports’ latest On300 rankings. Williams (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is a five-star according to On3. He’s a product of Wyomissing High School near...
Penn State Daily Notebook- November 22
Update (10:24 AM)- **A big day for 2024 athlete Jah Jah Boyd (Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia) as he receives his first D-1 offer. Boyd received the news from Terry Smith. Update (9:50 AM)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to 2025 offensive lineman Avery Gach from Groves...
Virginia Tech, Penn State Currently Favorites for 2024 Three-Star WR Lamar Booker Jr
Three-star WR Lamar Booker Jr out of Richmond's Varina HS is one of the top in-state offensive players in the 2024 class with the Hokies off to a strong start in his recruitment as he shared with us. "VT and PSU are my 2 favorites currently," Booker said. Booker had...
Smeltzer: Penn State is NCAA Tournament Material
Penn State fans are used to watching 68 teams that they don’t root for play in the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament’s history that dates back to 1939, Penn State has played in it just nine times. Five of those appearances happened before we put a man on...
Prugar’s 3-and-Out: Plenty to be Thankful for this (Penn State Football) Season
On Saturday afternoon, the regular season will come to a close in a battle for what is the most beautifully assembled trophy in all of creation: The Land-Grant Trophy. A thing of beauty indeed. While there is some jest involved, winning the Land-Grant Trophy back from Michigan State would be...
2023 4-Star WR Tyseer Denmark Names Penn State to Top 3, Decision This Week
The recruiting battle for Tyseer Denmark’s signature will come down to a battle between Big Ten rivals and a school from way, way across the country from his native Philadelphia. Denmark, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star wide receiver from Roman Catholic High in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has narrowed a list of...
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Canceled
An official decision has been made on a prominent Week 12 college football rivalry game. Monday night, the ACC announced its decision on the Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game. The Cavaliers and the Hokies were scheduled to play in Blacksburg this weekend. However, due to the tragic shooting that took place in Charlottesville last week, causing the death of three UVA football players, the game has been called off.
College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low
It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
College basketball power rankings: Virginia is back, with a super interesting twist
It’s Feast Week and the hoops are good. Eamonn Brennan breaks down the best teams in the country, a day early.
ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
Centreville Tops Westfield to Advance in Playoffs
The #3 seeded Westfield Bulldogs travelled to Clifton for a 2nd round playoff game with the #2 seed Centreville Wildcats. Westfield advanced after defeating the Herndon Hornets 31-28 on Sept. 12. Centreville advanced after defeating Chantilly 54-37. Centreville running back Isaiah Ragland scored 4 touchdowns rushing in the game. The...
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
