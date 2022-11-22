Read full article on original website
V.o.r
4d ago
I hope the store owner is recovering well and quickly !!! When this story originally came out, this thug wasn’t even charged with assault. Just a bunch of weapons possession charges and trespassing. I’m glad the DA stepped up and did the right thing so hopefully this violent person can never hurt anyone outside prison. If the prosecution thinks he will get less than life, then they should call me because I’ll help prosecute the coward. !!
4
lisa bush
4d ago
it's bad enough you have to steal, but to beat this man you are a coward . Always remember what goes around comes around
4
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE :Police locate vehicle stolen in Thanksgiving carjacking in Newark
Newark police have located the stolen vehicle, but haven't yet found the suspect after a carjacking on Thanksgiving Day. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at The Grove Shopping Center off of Library Avenue. The victim reported being approached by man with a gun who demanded...
firststateupdate.com
County Police Update Fatal Incident In Newark
New Castle County Police have released some details on Marrows Road fatal incident. Police said on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 7:37 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the intersection of Old Newark Road and Marrows Road, Newark in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a motor vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers located the 20-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered that he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
fox29.com
Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes. Investigators...
fox29.com
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR WHISPERING PINES COMMUNITY – NEWARK
fox29.com
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
PPA employee critically wounded after being shot on duty
A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee is fighting for his life after being shot Friday afternoon in the Frankford area while on the job.
Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor
A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several...
dsp.delaware.gov
Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Alex Weakley and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of New Castle, DE for weapon charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning. On November 25, 2022, at approximately 1:04 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and South...
Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say.
3 White officers arrested and charged after beating Black man in jail
Three south Georgia deputies have been fired and charged after a video went viral of them repeatedly punching a Black detainee at the Camden County jail. The incident occurred on Sept. 3 but garnered national attention this month when an attorney posted violent surveillance footage showing several sheriff’s office employees surrounding 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs inside a small cell and beating him.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
WDEL 1150AM
buckscountyherald.com
Caregiver charged with stealing from elderly client
A Philadelphia woman who works as a caregiver is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing from her elderly client, according to Warrington Township Police. Theresa Schmanek, 57, is accused of forgery, identity theft and financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, authorities said. Warrington police said they received...
Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority worker is fighting for his life Friday night after he was shot on the job. It happened along Frankford Avenue by Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section just before 4 p.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old parking enforcement officer was targeted in that shooting, but police are still investigating a motive. "It's just scary, man, the day after Thanksgiving," Frank Colon said. Police rushed to Frankford Avenue and detectives used flash lights to comb for clues after a parking enforcement officer was shot while on the job right in front of Philly Tech Nail Spa. "I've watched...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Robbery in the 35th District [VIDEO]
The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this strongarm robbery. On November 19, 2022, at 5610 N 5th St the complainant reported an unknown black male strongarm robbed him. The complainant reported at 7:50AM he went into a store to buy a cup of coffee. While inside the store a second male came into the store and began a brief conversation. The complainant left and walked north bound on 5th St. When he suddenly was knocked down from behind and the same male who was in the store with him was going through his pockets and took his wallet and cash. The complainant attempted to chase the offender but fell down again. The male fled south bound on 5th St.
