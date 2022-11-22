The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this strongarm robbery. On November 19, 2022, at 5610 N 5th St the complainant reported an unknown black male strongarm robbed him. The complainant reported at 7:50AM he went into a store to buy a cup of coffee. While inside the store a second male came into the store and began a brief conversation. The complainant left and walked north bound on 5th St. When he suddenly was knocked down from behind and the same male who was in the store with him was going through his pockets and took his wallet and cash. The complainant attempted to chase the offender but fell down again. The male fled south bound on 5th St.

