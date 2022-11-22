Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move
Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
The Top 5 Aston Martin Cars of All Time: Not Just for James Bond
James Bond has driven Aston Martin cars for many years. Here are five that hit the top of the list from this iconic brand. The post The Top 5 Aston Martin Cars of All Time: Not Just for James Bond appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
racer.com
Long-awaited McLaren debut a special day for Piastri
Oscar Piastri says his long-awaited public test debut for McLaren was a special day and gives him a head start on 2023 after completing more than 100 laps at the Pirelli tire test in Abu Dhabi. Teams could run two cars during Tuesday’s test, provided one was for race drivers...
racer.com
Alpine makes a strong first impression on Gasly
Pierre Gasly says his first impressions of life at Alpine were even better than he had expected after driving for the team in the Abu Dhabi test on Tuesday. A number of teams were able to run their 2023 drivers at the Yas Marina Circuit, and Gasly was released to drive for Alpine after Fernando Alonso got the nod to move to Aston Martin and Nyck de Vries started work at AlphaTauri. After having raced on Sunday, Gasly said he could make an immediate comparison to the AlphaTauri car and noticed many strengths about the way Alpine operates.
BBC
Fernando Alonso 'ready to deliver something special' at Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso says he is "ready to deliver something special" when he joins Aston Martin next season. Alonso, who retired from his final race with Alpine on Sunday, hopes his status as F1's most experienced driver ever can guide his new team to good results. Alonso said: "I believe when...
NASCAR: IndyCar legend close to big Daytona 500 debut
Helio Castroneves, 4-time Indy 500 winner, is nearing a deal to make his NASCAR debut at the 2023 Daytona 500. Which teams are in the running for Castroneves?
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
racer.com
Grosjean working with Praga to develop new road-going hypercar
Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean has been working with Czech racing car manufacturer Praga to develop an all-new road-going hypercar. Grosjean, a Praga brand ambassador, set the company the target of delivering a ‘genuine uncompromised two-person road/track performance car’, and he subsequently became fully involved with the project: the Praga Bohema.
racer.com
RLL reassigns Lundgaard, Harvey entries for 2023 IndyCar season
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has moved 2022 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard to represent primary sponsor Hy-Vee in the No. 45 Honda and shifted Jack Harvey from the No. 45 to Lundgaard’s now-former No. 30 Honda to represent myriad sponsors that will be confirmed at a later date.
racer.com
F1 drivers get acquainted with 2023 teams in Abu Dhabi test
A number of 2023 drivers, including Oscar Piastri (pictured), Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg, are getting their first taste of their new teams after switching for the Abu Dhabi test. Teams are running for one final day this year as part of a Pirelli tire test, but unlike previous tests,...
The Porsche 911 Dakar Off-Roader Is Finally Here to Let You Live Out Your Rally Racing Dreams
Here’s one Porsche 911 that’s more than up for a run through the mud. Days after sharing preview images of the 911 Dakar undergoing extreme weather testing, the German luxury marque has finally unveiled the production version of its eagerly anticipated off-roader. The new variant may have all-wheel drive, but it’s still the sports car we all know and love. Porsche has taken the necessary steps to make sure the 911 Dakar looks just like its classic sports car, only more rugged. That means its ride height has been boosted by two inches, and it’s been equipped with flared fenders, rocker panels,...
racer.com
Ferrari signs off on 2022 with a 1-2-3 at Abu Dhabi F1 test
Track action for the 2022 Formula 1 season officially came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with a busy day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit that was topped by Ferrari. The day was split between 2023 tire testing and rookie driver running, with teams able to run two cars following Sunday’s race at the same venue. That meant many race drivers were in action – including both of the usual drivers from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes – and it was the Scuderia who led the way with an unusual one-two-three.
racer.com
FIA interim Secretary General Shaila-Ann Rao leaves
The FIA has announced the departure of interim Secretary General for Sport Shaila-Ann Rao following the end of the Formula 1 season. Rao was brought in to help president Mohammed Ben Sulayem during the transition period after former Secretary General for Sport and F1 Executive Director Peter Bayer left in June. Rao’s appointment raised eyebrows among some teams as she joined following a spell at Mercedes as General Counsel and then Special Advisor to Toto Wolff.
Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to renew his contract with the Premier League club, per reports.
Comments / 0