Pierre Gasly says his first impressions of life at Alpine were even better than he had expected after driving for the team in the Abu Dhabi test on Tuesday. A number of teams were able to run their 2023 drivers at the Yas Marina Circuit, and Gasly was released to drive for Alpine after Fernando Alonso got the nod to move to Aston Martin and Nyck de Vries started work at AlphaTauri. After having raced on Sunday, Gasly said he could make an immediate comparison to the AlphaTauri car and noticed many strengths about the way Alpine operates.

8 HOURS AGO