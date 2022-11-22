ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers vs. Maryland picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights end 2022 season on high note?

Rutgers and Maryland may not be rivals just yet, but every game they play brings them closer to that status. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7) and Terrapins (6-5, 3-5) face off in a regular season finale for the third consecutive year. Rutgers won a tight contest in College Park in 2020, head coach Greg Schiano’s first season back at the helm, but was blown out in Piscataway last fall. That result gave the Terrapins a 5-2 edge in games between the sides as Big Ten members; they both joined the conference ahead of the 2014 season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers rebounds from 1st loss, runs past Rider in another blowout victory

A return home brought a return to form for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season over the weekend by defeating in-state foe Rider comfortably in an 76-46 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday night. Rutgers (4-1) took its first lead after two minutes, built the advantage to double digits within 10 minutes and never looked back, getting it as high as 33 points with six minutes remaining.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden

If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
CAMDEN, NJ
HS football photos: Dumont vs. Tenafly, Nov. 24, 2022

Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
DUMONT, NJ
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts shares why he respects Packers’ Aaron Rodgers

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking to the tunnel at Lambeau Field Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay after the Eagles lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-16. Hurts had been inserted into the game at halftime to replace a struggling Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick that the team invested heavily in, being they gave up several draft picks and given him a lucrative extension. From that moment on, it became a seismic shift in the future for the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time

Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
HACKENSACK, NJ
