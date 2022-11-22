Read full article on original website
Rutgers vs. Maryland picks, predictions: Will Scarlet Knights end 2022 season on high note?
Rutgers and Maryland may not be rivals just yet, but every game they play brings them closer to that status. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7) and Terrapins (6-5, 3-5) face off in a regular season finale for the third consecutive year. Rutgers won a tight contest in College Park in 2020, head coach Greg Schiano’s first season back at the helm, but was blown out in Piscataway last fall. That result gave the Terrapins a 5-2 edge in games between the sides as Big Ten members; they both joined the conference ahead of the 2014 season.
Rutgers adds depth with pledge from local legacy and ‘lockdown DB’ Joey Lis
Rutgers’ DB room just got deeper with the addition of this legacy and ex-Navy commit. Ramsey (N.J.) senior Joey Lis committed to Greg Schiano in his office on Monday after attending Rutger’s, 55-10, loss to Penn State on Saturday. A 6-0, 170-pound versatile DB, Lis earned DB MVP honors at the ESPN 300 camp in Hackensack in April.
Football: Woodbury edges Gateway to stay on top in Thanksgiving rivalry matchup
Jathan Chandler threw a touchdown pass to give Woodbury the only points of the day in a 6-0 Thanksgiving rivalry game win over Gateway, in Woodbury. The game was the 45th Thanksgiving game between the two Gloucester County teams, and with the win, Woodbury leads the series 33-12. Around the...
Rutgers rebounds from 1st loss, runs past Rider in another blowout victory
A return home brought a return to form for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights rebounded from their first loss of the season over the weekend by defeating in-state foe Rider comfortably in an 76-46 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday night. Rutgers (4-1) took its first lead after two minutes, built the advantage to double digits within 10 minutes and never looked back, getting it as high as 33 points with six minutes remaining.
Rutgers basketball remains without 2 starters vs. Rider
Rutgers will not get any reinforcements in its return to Piscataway. Guards Caleb McConnell (knee) and Paul Mulcahy (shoulder) will miss a second consecutive game with injury for the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday against Rider, a source told NJ Advance Media.
Paterson Eastside wins fourth in a row over Kennedy in 98th Thanksgiving meeting
Elijah Carroll has heard countless tales of past Thanksgiving contests between Paterson Eastside and Paterson Kennedy. On Wednesday night, Carroll ensured that he’ll have his own stories to tell for years to come. Carroll, a senior ran for a touchdown and recorded an interception, one of five turnovers forced...
Weequahic feasts on turnovers as it rolls to 3rd straight Soul Bowl triumph
We understand that it’s customary pumpkin and apple pie, not turnovers, that help make up the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare. Try telling that to Weequahic’s players once their stomachs have digested. Turnovers checked in as the food of choice just five plays into the game when junior Zakai...
Dumont tops Tenafly for 8th-straight year, puts bow on program-changing season (PHOTOS)
Dumont has now concluded its season the same way for the last eight years – with a win over Tenafly on Thanksgiving Day. This one came in 17-0 fashion and serves as a microcosm of the 2022 campaign for the Huskies. It’s a program-defining season for head coach Mike Farrington and company, who won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years a few weeks ago.
Paul VI closes out football season with Turkey Week romp over Camden Catholic
The least important part of a Thanksgiving Week rivalry game is the scoreboard. After their Thanksgiving Eve game, the Paul VI and Camden Catholic football teams shook hands, traded the occasional hug, then retreated to their respective final post game huddles. There was very little difference between the two. For...
Is Rutgers ready for wild offseason of unprecedented player movement? It has no choice
The most active offseason of player movement in college football history is fast approaching, whether programs across the country are ready for it or not. The first transfer window, a change approved by the NCAA this fall which gives players a select period to submit their names into the portal, opens on Monday, December 5, for 45 days.
Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden
If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
Football: Brown’s interception, three TD passes power Westfield over rival Plainfield
Westfield senior Trey Brown had not played defense since he was in eighth grade before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day rivalry vs. Plainfield. The Blue Devils coaching staff installed a few defensive packages with Brown at safety, and considering he delivered a game-changing interception late in the first half, it paid big dividends.
HS football photos: Dumont vs. Tenafly, Nov. 24, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Manasquan uses five takeaways to defeat Wall in Thanksgiving football meeting
Manasquan played stout defense all game long as it finished the day with five turnovers to hand Wall a 28-14 loss and capture its first win over the Crimson Knights since 2017. “We’ve struggled with injuries and people missing games for whatever reason for a while,” Manasquan head coach Jay...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts shares why he respects Packers’ Aaron Rodgers
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking to the tunnel at Lambeau Field Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay after the Eagles lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-16. Hurts had been inserted into the game at halftime to replace a struggling Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick that the team invested heavily in, being they gave up several draft picks and given him a lucrative extension. From that moment on, it became a seismic shift in the future for the Eagles.
Football: Hackensack blocks late punt, beats Teaneck for 9th consecutive time
Hackensack defeated Teaneck by a score of 15-7 on the back of a strong ground game and a blocked punt to set themselves up to score the game winning points in the final minute on Thanksgiving Day. Junior Ayden Jones ran for 179 yards, a touchdown, and a two point conversion. His final yard came on the one-yard touchdown rush that gave Hackensack its first lead of the game.
Haddonfield upends Haddon Heights in 113th edition of Thanksgiving showdown
When it comes to Thanksgiving football, no one is probably more of a traditionalist than Frank DeLano. For the longtime Haddonfield coach, playing neighboring rival Haddon Heights on this day is important. It gives the programs a chance to reflect on history, gives communities an opportunity to come together. It’s...
No. 17 DePaul vs. No. 4 Red Bank Catholic: Non-Public B football final preview
Friday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title features a rematch between Red Bank Catholic, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 17 DePaul. The Caseys left MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford as champions a season ago, defeating the Spartans in a 13-8 final and leaving head coach Nick Campanile and company broken hearted.
HS football photos: Barringer vs. East Orange, Nov. 24, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A football final preview
It’s the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A championship matchup everyone has been waiting for. Ever since the 2022 season kicked off, the two teams everyone expected to make the Non-Public A championship game have made it.
