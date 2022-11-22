Rutgers and Maryland may not be rivals just yet, but every game they play brings them closer to that status. The Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7) and Terrapins (6-5, 3-5) face off in a regular season finale for the third consecutive year. Rutgers won a tight contest in College Park in 2020, head coach Greg Schiano’s first season back at the helm, but was blown out in Piscataway last fall. That result gave the Terrapins a 5-2 edge in games between the sides as Big Ten members; they both joined the conference ahead of the 2014 season.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO