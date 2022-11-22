(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO