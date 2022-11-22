ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
witzamfm.com

Jasper PD Arrest Driver after Running Red Light

Jasper- On Wednesday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested a driver after running a light. Officers report around 5:35pm on November 23rd, 58-year-old Phillip Letterman was pulled over after running a red light on Newton Street. During that stop, officers suspected Letterman to be under the influence of a substance.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports. [Previous: Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers]. Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington Arrests

On Wednesday night around 10pm, the Washington Police Department’s 3rd shift with K9 partner Fen responded to HWY 257 near the Pike County line to assist the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. K9 Fen was utilized to successfully track an individual who was arrested by the Sheriff’s office. 28-year...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

ISP Saturation Patrol

Friday night the Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of the tickets were for speeding.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WynLin

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on a child molestation charge. 75-year-old Ronald Bohannon was arrested after an investigation where the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that Bohannon sexually abused a child earlier this year. Bohannon is being held at Warrick County Jail.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say

Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery

A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
MONTGOMERY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy