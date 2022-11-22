Read full article on original website
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana. A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana.
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
witzamfm.com
Jasper PD Arrest Driver after Running Red Light
Jasper- On Wednesday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department arrested a driver after running a light. Officers report around 5:35pm on November 23rd, 58-year-old Phillip Letterman was pulled over after running a red light on Newton Street. During that stop, officers suspected Letterman to be under the influence of a substance.
14news.com
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports. [Previous: Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers]. Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Arrests
On Wednesday night around 10pm, the Washington Police Department’s 3rd shift with K9 partner Fen responded to HWY 257 near the Pike County line to assist the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. K9 Fen was utilized to successfully track an individual who was arrested by the Sheriff’s office. 28-year...
wamwamfm.com
ISP Saturation Patrol
Friday night the Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers on US 41 in Vanderburgh, Gibson and Knox Counties. Between 8:00 p.m. and midnight, troopers issued 62 traffic tickets and 76 warnings. The majority of the tickets were for speeding.
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
WTHI
THPD officer enters guilty plea and resigns from the force after summer incident.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on an investigation into a former Terre Haute police officer. Trevor Singer pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and public nudity, all misdemeanors and resigned from the department on Tuesday morning. Terre Haute police responded to the Poplar Pub in...
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
953wiki.com
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an electrolyte imbalance in April but wasn’t identified until late October.
wevv.com
Newburgh Dollar General ordered to temporarily close due to violations, health department says
A Warrick County, Indiana business will be closed temporarily after being ordered to do so by the local health department. A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily.
Additional details released about child found in suitcase in southern Indiana
A woman is facing additional charges in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy in Washington County in April.
14news.com
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on a child molestation charge. 75-year-old Ronald Bohannon was arrested after an investigation where the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that Bohannon sexually abused a child earlier this year. Bohannon is being held at Warrick County Jail.
Evansville Police Issue Warning About a Group of Individuals Targeting and Stealing Purses from Area Shoppers
With the holiday shopping season getting ready to ramp up, the Evansville Police Department is warning residents, particularly women, about groups of individuals who are going from store-to-store looking for potential targets to rob while they shop. A "Recent Uptick in Theft of Wallets and Credit Cards" In a Facebook...
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
wevv.com
Evansville man arrested after biting a man's ear, police say
Police say an Evansville man was arrested after biting a man's ear and pointing a gun at him. Officers were dispatched to a home on Brentwood Drive on Saturday around 3:45 a.m. for a break-in in progress. According to the affidavit, the reporter called in, whispering they were being robbed...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
