MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State live updates: Wolverines extend lead in fourth
Michigan started on its own 43 after an unsportsmanlike penalty tacked on an extra 15 yards after the punt. It quickly picked up another 15 after a pass interference penalty but ended up having to settle for a 57-yard field goal try from Jake Moody. It was short and will give OSU great starting field position. Seems like a bold call to attempt a field goal from there, even with how good Moody has been this season.
MLive.com
With Blake Corum out, Michigan’s Donovan Edwards shines in second half
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Michigan running back Donovan Edwards didn’t hesitate when asked by a reporter how it felt to score on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 45-23 win over Ohio State. “Which one?” he said grinning, drawing laughter from a jam-packed postgame...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State (11/26/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
Michigan will visit Ohio Stadium on Saturday in a battle of 11-0 teams. The winner will claim the Big Ten East and book a trip to Indianapolis for the conference championship. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on FuboTV (7-day free trial) Michigan had lost eight in a row (and 15 of...
MLive.com
What it was like on Michigan’s sideline in 4th quarter of Ohio State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s a unique sound, 106,000 people going silent at the same time. When Michigan’s offense took the field at its own 25, in the end zone closest to the Buckeye student section, the decibel level inside The Horseshoe was “can’t-hear-yourself-think.” There was 7:23 left in the fourth quarter of a one-score game.
MLive.com
Live updates: Michigan State closes regular season with trip to Penn State
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Penn State game to see the latest updates. 10:52: A great drive from Payton Thorne has Michigan State within five. He has two completions of 15-plus yards, both on 3rd-and-long with perfectly thrown balls. He scores himself on a two-yard run but the two-point conversion fails. Penn State 21, Michigan State 16.
MLive.com
Michigan football to play Purdue for Big Ten championship
Michigan will try to defend its Big Ten title against a team it hasn’t faced in five years. The Wolverines, champions of the East Division, will face Purdue, the West winner in next Saturday’s title game in Indianapolis (Dec. 3). Purdue entered the day needing a road win...
Michigan injury report: My read on Blake Corum’s status for Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan gets ready to depart town for tomorrow’s big game, the status of Blake Corum remains the No. 1 question on the mind. Will he play, and if he does what type of shape will he be in?. The star running back remains...
MLive.com
Michigan football has been preparing for Ohio State since January
ANN ARBOR -- In 1969, men landed on the moon, Woodstock attracted nearly half a million music fans, and the Michigan football program was overhauled. The year before, Ohio State beat Michigan 50-14. Ohio State coach Woody Hayes called for a two-point conversion after the final touchdown. Why? “Because I couldn’t go for three,” Hayes said (maybe).
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, Blake Corum, JJ McCarthy, U-M Defense, Jim Harbaugh
It's finally here. When the 2022 season kicked off, everyone already had the showdown in Columbus circled because of how things played out in 2021 and because it's "The Game". It's unlikely that everyone thought it would be 11-0 vs. 11-0, No. 2 vs. No. 3 or so important to the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff pictures, but here we are. Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have both been pretty tight lipped this week, so it's time to let the play do the talking.
Why Michigan deserves College Football Playoff berth over Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines have had a spectacular season, rolling to an 11-0 record as they head into Saturday’s regular-season ending confrontation with archrival Ohio State. The Wolverines are the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Buckeyes are the No. 2 team. Michigan has taken care of business both at home and on the road, but going to Columbus is clearly a more difficult assignment than playing the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.
MLive.com
Michigan State very shorthanded for regular-season finale at No. 11 Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Michigan State is closing out the regular season and will once again be very shorthanded. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) and are without starters and other key players due to injuries and suspensions.
MLive.com
Michigan football players plant flag on Ohio State field after rivalry win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Never mind that Ohio Stadium has artificial turf. The Michigan football players had some planting to do. Immediately after Michigan’s 45-23 upset over Ohio State, several Wolverines brought an oversized block ‘M’ flag to midfield and forced it into the turf.
MLive.com
PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14 and our Michigan vs. Ohio State picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Even though the college football season is coming to an end, there’s still never been a better time to sign up at PointsBet...
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
MLive.com
Takeaways from Michigan State’s win over Oregon
Michigan State responded from an 11-point Thanksgiving loss to Alabama by holding on through a close finish to beat Oregon late Friday night at the Phil Knight Invitational. On Thursday night, Joey Hauser made one shot, turned the ball over five times and turned his ankle in Michigan State’s loss to Alabama. He finished that game, but anyone who’s turned an ankle knows that it often gets worse the next day. Tom Izzo was concerned about how Hauser would be able to perform against Oregon.
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
MLive.com
Joey Hauser helps Michigan State hold off Oregon
One more injury couldn’t slow down Michigan State. Spartans forward Joey Hauser played through an apparent ankle injury to record a double-double and lead Michigan State to a Friday night win over Oregon, 74-70, in their second game at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The win sets up...
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State falls to Alabama in Thanksgiving matchup
Michigan State could be in for a long holiday weekend out West. The shorthanded Spartans fell apart in the second half as they lost to No. 18 Alabama, 81-70, in a quarterfinal game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The No....
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game
Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
