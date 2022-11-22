Driver Facing Charges For Hingham Apple Store Crash That Killed 1, Injured 19

A 53-year-old man is expected to face charges for crashing his car into an Apple Store at a shopping plaza on the South Shore, killing one person and injuring many more, authorities said.

Bradley Rein is set to be arraigned on a charge of reckless homicide by a motor vehicle in Hingham District Court, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said on on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Rein was arrested after he drove his 2019 Toyota 4Runner through the glass plate of the Apple Store of the Derby Street Shops in Hingham around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Cruz said.

The crash killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey and injured 19 others who were all taken to area hospitals with various injuries, NBC10 Boston reports .

Rein had a previous run-in with law enforcement when he was arrested for drunk driving by Vermont State Police in December 2020, Mike Saccone said on Twitter .

Pat Donovan Wheway told Daily Voice the crash had just happened as she was pulling into the parking lot near the store. She described the "awful scene" with people laying inside the building, outside on the curb and scrambling to find their loved ones.

"People were just horrified. They were frightened," Wheway said. "[The car] went all the way in the back of the Apple Store."

While authorities have not determined how fast Rein was driving, Wheway said the car went "full-speed" through the glass. More witnesses have told other news outlets the vehicle was clocked between 50 and 60 miles per hour.

"The Town expresses its deepest condolences and support to those affected by this tragedy," Hingham said in a statement following the crash. "As with others who have suffered loss or injury in recent times, the Town will help guide those who reach out for assistance. None of us is alone. We are a united Town."

Wheway added that structural crews were on the scene to assess damage to the building and that all other stores on that strip of the mall were closed. Hingham Fire Chief Murphy said that there appear to be no concerns at this time.

While it is unclear how the crash occurred, Wheway said the incident was "not an accident by any means."