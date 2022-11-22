ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

wdrb.com

Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Santa Claus Lane: Downtown Louisville street gets temporary name change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer renamed the area in downtown Louisville at Sixth and Jefferson Streets for the holidays Monday morning. Ahead of Fischer's last Light Up Louisville event, he installed the sign himself, renaming the street Santa Claus Lane. Made New Acapella also stopped by Jefferson Square....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No injuries in building fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store

MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

Norton Commons businesses gear up for year's busiest shopping weekend

PROSPECT, Ky. — Norton Commons is looking to entice shoppers to keep their dollars local this holiday season with specials on Small Business Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 26, is Shop Small Saturday at Norton Commons. Nearly 30 boutiques, shops, service providers, and restaurants are offering giveaways, deals, and flash sales.
PROSPECT, KY
fox56news.com

Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'

Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry...
LOUISVILLE, KY

