wdrb.com
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
wdrb.com
Shoppers pack local grocery stores Wednesday gathering items for Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grocery stores are packed on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Thanksgiving Day. Plenty of people were making those last minute trips at the Meijer in Jeffersonville, where the self-checkout area saw a steady stream of customers. Many shoppers who spoke with WDRB News said they...
wdrb.com
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday. El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
WLKY.com
Santa Claus Lane: Downtown Louisville street gets temporary name change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer renamed the area in downtown Louisville at Sixth and Jefferson Streets for the holidays Monday morning. Ahead of Fischer's last Light Up Louisville event, he installed the sign himself, renaming the street Santa Claus Lane. Made New Acapella also stopped by Jefferson Square....
spectrumnews1.com
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
WLKY.com
Christmas Tree Lane opens in downtown Louisville for those who want live trees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is time to deck the halls in Louisville, and for those who prefer a live Christmas tree, they may want to check out Christmas Tree Lane. It opened over the weekend in the Witherspoon Street parking lot by Waterfront Park and Slugger Field. Book's Christmas...
WLKY.com
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
Wave 3
No injuries in building fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
WLKY.com
Resource center for single parents in Louisville holding holiday fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SPARC Hope Louisville is holding its annual Christmas drive to help people get involved with its mission of providing aid to single parents in need in the Louisville area. People who would like to help can "adopt" a family or just a child or a mom...
cbs4indy.com
Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.
WLKY.com
Mayor Fischer announces activities to keep students engaged over winter break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It may only be Thanksgiving, but that means winter break is just around the corner. Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by several organizations on Wednesday to discuss the various camps and activities being offered to students of all ages over winter break. The Louisville Zoo, The...
WLKY.com
Drivers hit the road for slightly busier Thanksgiving travel weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Roughly 49 million people across the country are expected to hit the roads for the busy holiday weekend, according to AAA. The number of people choosing to drive this year is up slightly over 2021 but still down 2.5% from 2019. On Wednesday, area interstates were...
WHAS 11
'It's a beautiful thing': Affordable housing complex to be built in Russell; longtime resident glad to see progress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A huge affordable housing complex is coming to Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. 'The Eclipse in Russell,’ a $75 million investment, will house 280 units, a clubhouse, fitness center and more. Tuesday evening, LDG Development held an open house at Norton Sports and Learning Center to...
WLKY.com
East Louisville diner stepping up to give underserved community members Thanksgiving meal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Louisville restaurant is working to make sure local families have Thanksgiving dinner. For the past few days, it's been all hands on deck at the Goose Creek Diner in the Westport Plaza. Restaurant staff have been showing up bright and early, each and every day, to prepare 333 turkey dinners.
Wave 3
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store
MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
WLKY.com
Norton Commons businesses gear up for year's busiest shopping weekend
PROSPECT, Ky. — Norton Commons is looking to entice shoppers to keep their dollars local this holiday season with specials on Small Business Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 26, is Shop Small Saturday at Norton Commons. Nearly 30 boutiques, shops, service providers, and restaurants are offering giveaways, deals, and flash sales.
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry...
WLKY.com
Sullivan University working to give hot Thanksgiving meals to Louisville's most vulnerable
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Sullivan University in Louisville are working to make sure the city's most vulnerable have a good Thanksgiving. On Monday and Tuesday morning, students and instructors will be in the school's culinary cooking turkey, potatoes, mac and cheese and other fixings. "The food that we...
