ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Post-Thanksgiving Day Storm Will Bring Risk Of Flooding To Parts Of Northeast

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A complex, coast-to-coast storm on track to arrive in the region on Thanksgiving weekend will bring the risk of flooding to parts of the Northeast.

The storm system will be accompanied by rainfall and gusty winds and could also lead to slippery roads, and travel disruptions on Black Friday, Nov. 25, AccuWeather.com said. (See the first image above.)

"If heavy rainfall were to hit the same areas in New York that were just buried under feet of snow, there could be a serious concern for flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

Snowfall is possible in parts of New York farthest upstate and northern New England could see snowfall. (Click on the second image above.)

The initial outlook for the storm had it pushing off the coast Friday evening followed by clearing. But the latest forecast by the National Weather Service says that rain and showers could linger into Saturday, Nov. 26.

But if the storm moves more slowly, it's possible the wetter day for the Northeast would be Saturday or even Sunday, Nov. 27, according to AccuWeather.com.

But first, there will be a stretch of dry weather ahead of the storm.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23 will be mainly sunny, with the high temperature climbing into the upper 40s to low 50s on both days.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s to the low 50s.

Precipitation from the storm system is due to arrive overnight Thanksgiving evening into the morning on Black Friday.

The current outlook calls for periods of rain throughout the day with the possibility of more precipitation Saturday and Sunday, with a high temperature in the low 50s both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Separate Rounds Of Wet Weather Will Start On Black Friday

A stretch of sunny, dry days leading up to and including Thanksgiving Day will be followed by separate rounds of wet weather, starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to the National Weather Service. After a one-day reprieve from precipitation on Saturday, Nov. 26, those back on the road and...
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Virginia Walmart Shooting Victims

Authorities have released the names of some of the victims in the mass Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia that left seven people dead, including the suspected gunman. The massacre took place just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the store on Sam's Circle, local police said. Those killed...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Daily Voice

Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Neshaminy Creek After Five-Car Crash On I-95: Report

A man was conscious and alert after jumping 30 feet off I-95 into a creek below following a five-car crash early Saturday, Nov. 26 in Bucks County, Levittown Now reports. The initial call at 5:18 a.m. said one person had been ejected in the northbound crash at the Bensalem and Bristol Township border, responders soon learned that victim was a jumper into Neshaminy Creek, the outlet said citing Newportville Fire Company Chief John Doster.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Look Inside: Nyack 'Stepmom' Home Listed For $3.75M

The Hudson Valley home featured in the 1998 movie "Stepmom" is on the market for $3.75 million. Located in Rockland County, on North Broadway in Nyack, the 6-bedroom and 4-bathroom Victorian was built in 1897 and has become known as "Glenholme." It spans 5,239 square feet and played home to...
Daily Voice

Three Stabbed At Harrah's In Atlantic City: Police

A fight that broke out at Harrah's Resort and Casino in Atlantic City led to charges being filed against four men, including three who were stabbed, authorities said.The incident brought police to the valet area around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 24  Three victims were hospitalized.Wanted warrants …
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
412K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy