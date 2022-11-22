Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 12 in fantasy football season, and fantasy managers find themselves staring down some difficult lineup decisions. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 12 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this week, and which should you keep on the...
Odell Beckham sparks speculation by attending NBA game
Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agent destination has been a hot topic for speculation for some time now. That inevitably means that his every move is scrutinized for possible hints as to where he might land. That made Beckham’s attendance at an NBA game on Wednesday all the more noticeable....
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Jerry Jones fields questions about 1957 photo published in report
Jerry Jones answered questions about a story published by The Washington Post after Thursday's win over the Giants.
atozsports.com
Raiders’ offense could feature something we haven’t seen yet
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense could feature something we haven’t seen really at all this season. The Raiders’ offense has shown so many flashes of being able to be one of the league’s best, but time ad time again they end up letting people down. Whether...
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert surprising news has Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy owners salivating
The Miami Dolphins are quietly leading the AFC East and in great position to make the playoffs. Much of that has to do with the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins passing game. But fantasy managers have also been reaping the benefits of Miami’s zone running scheme. Dolphins...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday. Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke’s Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014. Wake Forest (7-5, 3-5) quarterback Sam Hartman completed 26-of-42 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted late in the fourth by Duke defensive back Darius Joiner. Demon Deacon wide receiver A.T. Perry had eight catches for 87 yards and a score in the loss.
Suns Update Chris Paul's Status for Jazz Matchup
The Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek
Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
76ers vs. Magic Betting Odds: Orlando Favored Despite Friday's Loss?
The Orlando Magic look to grab a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday and claim revenge after Friday's loss.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Detroit Lions Alex Anzalone’s Wife, Lindsey Cooper
Alex Anzalone is a middle linebacker for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He receives the constant love and support of his other half. Alex Anzalone’s wife, Lindsey Cooper, has her own connection to the NFL. The Florida ex-soccer star is the steadying force in the footballer’s life, encouraging him to pursue his passions. Get to know more about this diva in this Lindsey Cooper wiki.
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase
The Bengals travel to Nashville to play the Titans on Sunday
Bullets part ways with head coach James Duncan
The Brisbane Bullets have parted ways with head coach James Duncan, the team announced on Friday.
[Sources] Here’s the 2023 FlyQuest Academy Roster
While so many people are waiting to see what moves the main LCS teams will make, it is their Academy teams that make moves that determine the LCS’ future. Some of the next jojopyuns, Dannys, Spicas and more have to make their way through Academy to be the next LCS stars. Who will be these potentially next great stars? Well here is the likely 2023 FlyQuest Academy Roster with players who they believe could help them now and in the future.
Cloud9 Officially Sign Diplex for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by Cloud9 is that they will be signing Diplex to start in the Mid lane for next year. Here is the latest.
Here’s the Official 2023 Cloud9 Academy Roster
While so many people are waiting to see what moves the main LCS teams will make, it is their Academy teams that make moves that determine the LCS’ future. Some of the next jojopyuns, Dannys, Spicas and more have to make their way through Academy to be the next LCS stars. Who will be these potentially next great stars? Well here is the likely 2023 Cloud9 Academy Roster with players who they believe could help them now and in the future.
NBC Sports
Myers reveals Boogie asked him why he's not in NBA right now
Injury history and his controversial personal life have derailed DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA journey. The 32-year-old former NBA star center has played on seven different teams, including the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Three seasons later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers still is hearing from Cousins. “DeMarcus called me a...
NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."
Chris Broussard claims that executives in the NBA think trading for Ben Simmons could lead to them getting fired.
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0