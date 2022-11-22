Darius Rush Hints Toward NFL Declaration

Corner Darius Rush posted a photo to Instagram with a caption that makes it seem like he will leave South Carolina and enter the NFL Draft.

Many upperclassmen are dealing with a difficult upcoming decision . Everyone enrolled in classes during the 2020 season got an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA.

It's created a scenario where players are opting to return for a sixth season to ensure optimal preparation for the NFL. While many utilize this advantage, it appears corner Darius Rush doesn't need it.

Rush posted a picture to his Instagram account with the caption:

"One last time in Willy-B. Memories that will last forever."

It seemed highly probable that corner Cam Smith would declare for the draft after the season, but Rush's sudden flirtation comes as a bit of a surprise . However, he does have professional characteristics that make him an ideal NFL fit.

His declaration would only add to the mystique of South Carolina's defensive back reputation. Rush wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school; in fact, on most major recruiting services, he wasn't in the top 500.

He's over-performed his projection, finding something to add to his game each season. If it truly is Rush's last season with the team, they must find more rotational defensive backs quickly.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .