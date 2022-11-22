Read full article on original website
After FDA Rejection, Spectrum Shelves Development On Poziotinib
The FDA has granted a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's SPPI marketing application seeking approval for poziotinib for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA issued a CRL indicating that the poziotinib application cannot be...
BMW Plans To Invest €2B In Hungary Plant
German luxury vehicle brand BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY is building a high-voltage battery assembly for the vehicles of the NEUE KLASSE at its site in Hungary. The company will invest over €2 billion and is expected to generate more than 500 additional jobs. The battery assembly will...
Amazon of Africa, Jumia Technologies Undergoes Tough Restructuring To Boost Bottomline
E-commerce group Jumia Technologies AG JMIA, often dubbed the "Amazon of Africa," underwent a heavy restructuring following the expelling of its co-CEOs and its plunging share price, Financial Times reported. Earlier this month, the company removed founders and co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec and appointed a new management board.
Memotics, the Latest experience & learn to earn Metaverse Built On UE5 Comes to challenge the status quo in WEB 3 space.
Memotics is a Singapore-based Web 3 social space with a difference, Memotics aims to revolutionize the space by empowering your memories and emotions, to bring in-real-life experiences and businesses into web3. Even in the current crypto winter and recession in the stock market, these archipreneurs are capitalizing on the “perfect...
