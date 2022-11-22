AgroFresh Solutions Goes Private; Agrees To Be Acquired By Paine Schwartz For $3 A Share

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

1 DAY AGO