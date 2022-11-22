AgroFresh Solutions Goes Private; Agrees To Be Acquired By Paine Schwartz For $3 A Share
- AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has entered into a definitive merger agreement with investment funds affiliated with Paine Schwartz Partners. The funds will acquire the company's outstanding common stock for $3.00 per share in cash.
- The price represents a 7% premium over AgroFresh's last closing price of $2.79. Also, the price represents a 91% premium over AgroFresh's share price at the market close on October 26, 2022.
- On October 27, 2022, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that a special committee of the board of directors agreed with Paine Schwartz Partners to pursue an acquisition transaction.
- Following the completion of the acquisition, AgroFresh will become a private company.
- "This transaction with Paine Schwartz will provide enhanced flexibility for AgroFresh to build on its strong foundation and advance its mission of preventing food waste and conserving the planet's resources for years to come," said CEO Clint Lewis.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
- AgroFresh supports growers, packers, and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce.
- Price Action: AGFS shares are trading higher by 5.02% at $2.93 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Comments / 0