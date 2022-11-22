ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

AgroFresh Solutions Goes Private; Agrees To Be Acquired By Paine Schwartz For $3 A Share

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has entered into a definitive merger agreement with investment funds affiliated with Paine Schwartz Partners. The funds will acquire the company's outstanding common stock for $3.00 per share in cash.
  • The price represents a 7% premium over AgroFresh's last closing price of $2.79. Also, the price represents a 91% premium over AgroFresh's share price at the market close on October 26, 2022.
  • On October 27, 2022, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that a special committee of the board of directors agreed with Paine Schwartz Partners to pursue an acquisition transaction.
  • Following the completion of the acquisition, AgroFresh will become a private company.
  • "This transaction with Paine Schwartz will provide enhanced flexibility for AgroFresh to build on its strong foundation and advance its mission of preventing food waste and conserving the planet's resources for years to come," said CEO Clint Lewis.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
  • AgroFresh supports growers, packers, and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce.
  • Price Action: AGFS shares are trading higher by 5.02% at $2.93 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Logistics Company Purolator Partners With Best Buy

Purolator Inc, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, has partnered with Best Buy Co Inc BBY to enhance its services to customers this holiday season. This arrangement allows Purolator customers to drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while...
Benzinga

Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Benzinga

Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

Russian Parliament Passes Law To Impose Fine Up To 5M Roubles To Quash 'LGBT Propaganda'

Russian parliament passed the third and final reading of a law introduced in 2013 to quash the promotion of “LGBT propaganda“ on Thursday. What Happened: The law passed by Russia's lower house expands an existing ban on promoting “LGBT propaganda” among children by banning it among people of all age groups, reported Reuters.
Benzinga

Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.

Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Benzinga

NEO Exchange CRO Erik Sloan On Where The EV and Psychedelic Sectors Are Headed In 2023

On this episode of TDR’s Trade to Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales spoke with NEO Exchange Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Sloane, about the capital market landscape in emerging markets. Shadd recently caught up with Mr. Sloane at the MJBizCon Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, representing one of Canada’s preeminent exchanges following its acquisition by Cboe Global Markets on June 1, 2022.
Benzinga

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ. As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 25, 2022. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF is as follows:
Benzinga

Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Analysts See Sharp Premium On Vista's Speculated Takeover Of Coupa Software

Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee reiterated Underperform on Coupa Software Inc COUP with a $60 price target. Vista is in talks to acquire COUP, Bloomberg reported. Vista's founder and CEO recently (Aug-22) discussed the company valuation approach in this market. He highlighted that the company focuses on EV/R/G, acquiring below...
Benzinga

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Benzinga

Binance Pledges An Additional $1B For Its Crypto Recovery Fund: What Investors Need To Know

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pledged another $1 billion towards its industry recovery fund, increasing the total amount of the fund to $2 billion, according to its CEO Changpeng Zhao. Zhao made the announcement on Friday. Along with other well-known crypto companies, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto have already joined Binance's...
Benzinga

A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

How To Invest Like Warren Buffett: 3 Simple Rules

Warren Buffett is considered one of the greatest investors of all time because of the strong returns the “Oracle of Omaha” has generated for his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) over the years. Buffett uses a disciplined strategy and has rules in place to maximize gains and...
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy