Read full article on original website
Related
This $3 tool helped me clean my bathroom in seconds
If cleaning the bathroom is a chore, check out this simple hack that will cut your time in half.
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
Woman shares genius hack to remove stains from sofas in seconds
A TikToker has shared an incredible cleaning hack, and honestly, we're off to try it right now. Our new favourite hack involves a saucepan lid and a wet cloth — no, we're not joking. So, as TikToker @ajvaughan discovered, there's a pretty decent way to clean your sofa that...
homedit.com
How to Clean a Shower Curtain
Clean your shower curtain every one to three months to combat mildew growth and bacteria. You can clean most shower curtains by running them through the washing machine and allowing them to air dry. Washing a shower curtain is an often overlooked task, and it’s easy to see why. Most...
Hair Experts Swear By These 2 Shampoos To Boost Volume And Thickness
Losing hair and the look of voluminous, thick tresses is inevitable for many with age, but with the right haircare products and balanced diet, you can revive flatter, thinner or duller locks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair expe...
Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…
You know...we weren't expecting this, but this isn't a bad idea…
The One Fried Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Maintaining a balanced diet should always be a top priority, but it’s especially important to consider if you’re trying to shed some pounds. Unfortunately, while not typically an easy feat, weight loss can become even more difficult for w...
The truth about how often you should wash your hair
A new report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. Experts weigh in on how often you should wash your hair — and what you can do to maintain it on the off days.
3 signs you’re drinking too much water
We’re often told to drink eight glasses of water a day – but this might not actually be the magic number.Research from the University of Aberdeen published this week suggests the recommended intake of two litres of water a day doesn’t actually match our actual needs – and in many situations is too high.Given around half of our daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate we only really need around 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.That doesn’t mean you should stop hydrating entirely. “Our bodies need water for a whole host of essential functions,” says Dr Bryony Henderson,...
Man goes 70 years 'without' eating anything
Food is a vital aspect for every human. What happens when you don’t eat anything for over 70 years?. An Indian monk by the name of Prahlad Jani, commonly known as Mataji or Chunriwala Mataji (13 August 1929 – 26 May 2020), claimed to have gone without food and water since 1940. He said that the goddess Amba had kept him alive. The results of the investigations into him, however, were kept secret and not made public by the authorities. Many have questioned the validity of the results. In addition, he’s appeared in the media and in public frequently.
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor
New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!
Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
Upworthy
Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating
This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
Tyla
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0