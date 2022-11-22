Read full article on original website
Columbus City Council hosts first public hearing on common sense gun safety legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council members Shayla Favor, Emmanuel Remy, and Council President Shannon Hardin hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss proposed common-sense gun reform legislation. Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, and Assistant Police Chief Greg Bodker also took part in the hearing which...
3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
Driver dead in south Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
Funding cuts at IMPACT Community Action could affect many in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders expressed concern about budget cuts at a local agency that helps neighbors keep the lights on and stay in their homes. IMPACT Community Action is facing a 90% budget cut and is reducing its workforce by 30%. “It’s going to affect a lot...
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
19-year-old charged in death of woman found in southwest Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old woman currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead in a southwest Columbus home in May. Nachyla Halton, 19, is charged with murder in the death of Jazmine Chester,...
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
'Healing takes a community,' national, local violence can take a mental toll, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a difficult week of news. In the past week alone, mass shootings have killed at least 24 people, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Most recently, was Tuesday's shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia that left six people dead and four more with injuries. That mass shooting was just three days after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.
Measle cases in Columbus area rise to 21, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in the Columbus area rose to 21 on Tuesday, with nearly two-thirds of cases in children who are eligible for the vaccine. Columbus Public Health launched a dashboard Monday to share updated data with the public. Measles outbreak | Should adults get vaccinated...
Columbus Urban League teaming with local employer to diversify workforce
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pushing for diversity within the high-paying trade industry is a major focus of the Columbus Urban League. Local companies believe it's key to their future business success. A new program aims to connect Central Ohio organizations to their next line of business leaders. This project...
10 new businesses now open, opening soon at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just in time of the holiday season, Easton Town Center announced ten new stores and restaurants have opened or will be opening soon. Nine of the business will represent their first locations in Ohio. Below are the new business open or soon to open at...
Ross County shows support for deputy shot in line of duty as investigation continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence Monday after a line-of-duty shooting at the Ross County Sheriff’s Office last week. Investigators said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was not wearing a protective vest as he answered a back door to the department that...
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
Thanksgiving travel on the rise in the air and on Ohio roadways
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you are traveling over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house this Thanksgiving, get ready for some company. More than 2.2 million Ohioans will travel at least 50 miles from home between November 23 and November 27. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), that is a 1.5% increase over 2021.
Troopers warn drivers to be safe as they increase visibility amid Thanksgiving travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Seventeen people lost their lives during Thanksgiving travel last year. Ohio troopers are warning drivers to be cautious as they beef up efforts to keep people safe. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed between...
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
5 Columbus homicide suspects arrested in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have arrested five Columbus homicide suspects in the past week and on Tuesday, the Columbus Division of Police credited the community for leading them to the suspects. In the past week, police have arrested 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins, 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr., 18-year-old Keimariyon Malachi...
