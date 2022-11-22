COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a difficult week of news. In the past week alone, mass shootings have killed at least 24 people, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Most recently, was Tuesday's shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia that left six people dead and four more with injuries. That mass shooting was just three days after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO