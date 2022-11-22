ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argenx's Flagship Neuromuscular Treatment For Subcutaneous Injection Goes Under Priority FDA Review

By Vandana Singh
 4 days ago
  • The FDA has accepted Argenx SE's ARGX Biologics License Application for subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
  • Under the Priority Review status, the FDA has granted a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of March 20, 2023.
  • SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's HALO Enhanze drug delivery technology that facilitates the SC administration of biologics that are typically administered via intravenous (IV) infusion.
  • The BLA submission is supported by data from the Phase 3 ADAPT-SC study.
  • ADAPT-SC met its primary endpoint of total IgG reduction from baseline at day 29, demonstrating noninferiority of SC efgartigimod to Vyvgart.
  • Patients treated with SC efgartigimod achieved a mean total IgG reduction of 66.4%, compared to a 62.2% reduction with Vyvgart.
  • Price Action: ARGX shares are down 1.07% at $370.33 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

