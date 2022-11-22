ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Center Square

Nevada U.S. Senator introduces cannabis banking legislation

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, introduced the Fair Access for Cannabis Small Business Act Thursday, which would ensure cannabis small businesses operating legally within their states can access Small Business Administration (SBA) services. The SBA currently bars cannabis companies from its programs and loans, regardless of state law, because cannabis remains federally illegal. Marijuana is classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule I controlled substance. ...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started. Jessica Wilczewski said that workers were gathered in a store break room to begin their overnight shift late Tuesday when team leader Andre Bing entered and opened fire with a handgun. While another witness has described Bing as shooting wildly, Wilczewski said that she observed him target certain people. “The way he was acting — he was going hunting,” Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. “The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.” She said that she observed him shoot at people who were already on the ground.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
PYMNTS

NY Governor Signs Law Pausing Some Crypto Mining for 2 Years

In a law that is said to be the first of its kind in the United States, New York has imposed a two-year moratorium on some forms of cryptocurrency mining. Signed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday (Nov. 22), the law imposed the moratorium on crypto mining that is powered by fossil fuels and uses proof-of-work authentication methods, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Nov. 23).
CALIFORNIA STATE

