Two pro wrestlers developed ‘The Progressive Liberal’ to be the bad guy at matches. Then the atmosphere turned far darker

ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Says Wrestlers Drew “Nazi Symbols” On His Bags In The Indies
AEW World Champion MJF has spoken about the antisemitism he faced while competing on the independent scene. At Full Gear 2022, MJF captured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal. Speaking to Vulture, MJF recalled the treatment he faced from some on the...
PWMania
Former Impact Star Urges Wrestlers Not to Slap Their Leg When Throwing Forearms
Wrestlers have been slapping their legs in matches for decades to improve the sound of their kicks. Superkicks and other kicks have become more common in matches in recent years. Some wrestlers have publicly complained about the current generation slapping their leg. Wrestlers “thigh slapping” or “leg slapping” dates back to the 1950s, when Mr. Wrestling II would back slap his opponents after a knee lift. Many wrestlers throughout history have been known to slap their opponents’ legs or backs.
Working With Donald Trump Was 'Miserable' Experience: WWE Hall of Famer
Wrestling star Goldberg said the former president didn't know how "to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up" when they met years ago.
MJF and Pimblett beef over dangers of MMA vs. pro wrestling
The rift between MJF and Pimblett started on social media, but could the two confront each other at UFC 282 in Las Vegas?
wrestlingrumors.net
Where It Hurts: Vince McMahon Allegedly Paid Manager Only $100 For WrestleMania
That’s not a good way to go. Wrestling is a unique business to say the least, as there are certain things that are done in the industry that would make no sense elsewhere. This ranges from how the workers are presented to how they are always on the move, the latter of which can get expensive. That can turn into a bigger problem if you annoy your boss, and that is what someone did to the biggest boss in wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Kerry Morton On 'Family Business,' Storytelling Wrestling, Communication With WWE, Tyrus As Champion & More - Exclusive
Kerry Morton has a lot to prove in pro wrestling and it doesn't just stop within the ropes. Being the son of the legendary Ricky Morton, Kerry has a lot of legacy to carry on his back; he recently started to etch his own legacy in the National Wrestling Alliance as the new Junior Heavyweight Champion, a title he just secured at the Hard Times 3 PPV. Morton has tagged with his father countless times in the ring, but Hard Times began a path for the 21-year-old to showcase his ability as a singles star.
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
slamwrestling.net
WWE visits International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame
With Monday Night Raw happening at MVP Arena in Albany, New York, it was only natural that some of the WWE employees made their way to the permanent exhibition on display of the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Founded in 2019, the IPWHF’s stated goal is to preserve the...
