TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a car this evening in Temple, according to police. They responded to the crash just shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity is unknown as next of kin has not yet been notified.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO