One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a deadly motorcycle crash in Temple. Temple Police said that they responded to the crash around 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. They reported that an accident had occurred between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. in Temple.
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
Missing 22-year-old found in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 22-year-old has been found in Temple, according to the The Temple Police Department. The department had posted earlier in the day about a missing person, 22-year-old Dillon Davis, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray shorts and flip flops. Police now say...
fox44news.com
Man shot, killed in Pflugerville; police investigating
Pflugerville Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex.
fox44news.com
Woman shot, killed by DPS troopers after pursuit ends in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was shot and killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday afternoon after a pursuit ended in Round Rock, according to officials with the agency. “The information I have at this time is the subject exited the vehicle with a...
KWTX
Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
fox44news.com
Eight hospitalized in McLennan County crash
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County. According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
WacoTrib.com
Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash
A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied...
KWTX
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors
Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
fox44news.com
fox44news.com
Fire damages Harker Heights restaurant
Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning. The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More. When firefighters...
