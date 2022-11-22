ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KCEN

One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a deadly motorcycle crash in Temple. Temple Police said that they responded to the crash around 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. They reported that an accident had occurred between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. in Temple.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Motorcyclist dies in Temple after crashing with car

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a car this evening in Temple, according to police. They responded to the crash just shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, their identity is unknown as next of kin has not yet been notified.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

Missing 22-year-old found in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 22-year-old has been found in Temple, according to the The Temple Police Department. The department had posted earlier in the day about a missing person, 22-year-old Dillon Davis, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray shorts and flip flops. Police now say...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Police Department Responds to Fatality Crash

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Temple police officers were dispatched around 9:03 p.m. in response to a fatality crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard. The driver of the motorcycle passed away at the scene. The driver of the...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
TROY, TX
KWTX

Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Eight hospitalized in McLennan County crash

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County. According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash

A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Toddler killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35; several others hospitalized

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35. The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. KWTX has learned at three patients...
TROY, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors

Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Fire and smoke force several people out of a Harker Heights four-plex

Harker Heights (FOX 44) — Harker Heights firefighters are looking for the cause of a building fire that damaged a four-plex in the 200 block of Oak Trails Drive. Firefighters went to the building around 4:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. They found heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the ‘A’ unit, but had it out in 15 minutes.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Fire damages Harker Heights restaurant

Harker Heights (FOX 44) – The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged a restaurant Wednesday morning. The first report of the fire came in at 9:05 a.m. at 129 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. That is the address of Just Cooking BBQ and More. When firefighters...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

