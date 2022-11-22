ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business

VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia

Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot

After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when she suddenly began thinking about Joseph Scott, a man she spent a decade working with at the Irish pub before losing contact with him more. Then, in the early days of the pandemic, something strange happened — Scott called her up randomly, beginning the next chapter of their unique love story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia

Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families

Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

What to know about James ‘Jimmy’ DeLeon, the former judge running for Philadelphia mayor

Former judge James “Jimmy” DeLeon has entered the race for Philadelphia mayor, announcing Tuesday that he will run in the crowded Democratic primary. DeLeon served as a municipal judge for 34 years, and he’s involved in the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee as chair of the legal committee.The 75-year-old Germantown resident said he will bring a “no-shenanigans-let’s-follow-the-law-there-will-be-order-in-the-courtroom” style to City Hall, if elected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ

