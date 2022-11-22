Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business

Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
billypenn.com
Why Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving balloons get inflated in the wee hours on a dark street
If you want to watch the giant balloons being inflated for Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you’ll have to get up awfully early. Instead of a party the day before, it’s a middle-of-the-night affair. This timing allows for a last-minute weather check before making the effort, organizers told...
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
philasun.com
Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher
Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson. The...
phillyvoice.com
Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot
After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when she suddenly began thinking about Joseph Scott, a man she spent a decade working with at the Irish pub before losing contact with him more. Then, in the early days of the pandemic, something strange happened — Scott called her up randomly, beginning the next chapter of their unique love story.
Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
billypenn.com
Inflation drops in Philly region; Missing the ginkgo stink; Temple’s off-campus invasion problem | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Good money news: Inflation and unemployment both down. There’s positive economic news for both Pennsylvania and the Philly area, though indicators still slightly lag...
PhillyBite
Top 7 Best Chicken Wing Spots in Philadelphia
Whether you are looking for a new place to try out your favorite chicken wing recipe or find some great places to hang out with friends, the following list will help you find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. Luckily, you don't have to look far to find some of the best chicken wing spots in Philadelphia. You'll find that the city is a wing eater's paradise. Whether you're looking for traditional buffalo wings or the Korean fried chicken craze, you'll find your fix at one of these great restaurants.
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice. Portnoy sampled three pies and seemed pleased with...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
Giordano: If Helen Gym Becomes Mayor, I'm Leaving
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by telling that three of his least favorite celebrities have converged, telling that Howard Stern appeared on today’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough promoting an upcoming interview on HBO
4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police
Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
fox29.com
West Philadelphia community mourns sudden loss of influential youth leader and activist
PHILADELPHIA - Community activists, leaders, and mentors continue to play a crucial role with the city’s youth—especially in the midst of a gun violence epidemic. Nobody understood that more than Eugene "Gene" Lett. "He was a hero, he knew so many people," said Adrian Burke, a close friend...
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
billypenn.com
What to know about James ‘Jimmy’ DeLeon, the former judge running for Philadelphia mayor
Former judge James “Jimmy” DeLeon has entered the race for Philadelphia mayor, announcing Tuesday that he will run in the crowded Democratic primary. DeLeon served as a municipal judge for 34 years, and he’s involved in the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee as chair of the legal committee.The 75-year-old Germantown resident said he will bring a “no-shenanigans-let’s-follow-the-law-there-will-be-order-in-the-courtroom” style to City Hall, if elected.
roi-nj.com
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
westphillylocal.com
What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving + SEPTA holiday service
ACME Markets (40th and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mariposa Food Co-op (49th and Baltimore): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoprite of Parkside (1575 N. 52nd St.): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Supreme “Shop-n-Bag” (43rd and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fresh Grocer (56th and...
