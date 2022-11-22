ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

After FDA Rejection, Spectrum Shelves Development On Poziotinib

The FDA has granted a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's SPPI marketing application seeking approval for poziotinib for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA issued a CRL indicating that the poziotinib application cannot be...
Benzinga

European Official Says COVID-19 Booster Uptake Disappointing In The Region

Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head of health threats and vaccines strategy, said the recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the region has been "rather disappointing." The European average rate of receiving booster doses was only 29% in the groups considered to be at the highest...
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

BMW Plans To Invest €2B In Hungary Plant

German luxury vehicle brand BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY is building a high-voltage battery assembly for the vehicles of the NEUE KLASSE at its site in Hungary. The company will invest over €2 billion and is expected to generate more than 500 additional jobs. The battery assembly will...
Benzinga

Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.

Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency EOS's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, EOS's EOS/USD price has risen 4.04% to $0.94. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.91 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71. The chart below...
Benzinga

NVIDIA: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Gainer

Prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained stable above the $16,000 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD traded slightly lower, falling below the key $1,200 level. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy