After FDA Rejection, Spectrum Shelves Development On Poziotinib
The FDA has granted a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's SPPI marketing application seeking approval for poziotinib for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA issued a CRL indicating that the poziotinib application cannot be...
European Official Says COVID-19 Booster Uptake Disappointing In The Region
Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head of health threats and vaccines strategy, said the recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the region has been "rather disappointing." The European average rate of receiving booster doses was only 29% in the groups considered to be at the highest...
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
BMW Plans To Invest €2B In Hungary Plant
German luxury vehicle brand BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY is building a high-voltage battery assembly for the vehicles of the NEUE KLASSE at its site in Hungary. The company will invest over €2 billion and is expected to generate more than 500 additional jobs. The battery assembly will...
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Amazon of Africa, Jumia Technologies Undergoes Tough Restructuring To Boost Bottomline
E-commerce group Jumia Technologies AG JMIA, often dubbed the "Amazon of Africa," underwent a heavy restructuring following the expelling of its co-CEOs and its plunging share price, Financial Times reported. Earlier this month, the company removed founders and co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec and appointed a new management board.
Tesla Stock Lifts Off, Lucid's 'Ready To Delivery' Offer, Rivian Worker Safety Complaint And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks had another down week, despite the broader market reversing course amid hopes of the Federal Reserve relenting from an extremely hawkish stance. Market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucked the downtrend, thanks to some bullish analysts’ comments. Now, here are the key events that happened in the...
Binance Pledges An Additional $1B For Its Crypto Recovery Fund: What Investors Need To Know
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has pledged another $1 billion towards its industry recovery fund, increasing the total amount of the fund to $2 billion, according to its CEO Changpeng Zhao. Zhao made the announcement on Friday. Along with other well-known crypto companies, Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto have already joined Binance's...
Everbridge's Debt Retirement Ahead Of Any Refinancing Should Benefit Company, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar had an Outperform rating on Everbridge, Inc EVBG. EVBG announced it had repurchased $99.3 million of its 2024 0.125% convertible senior notes for ~$90.7 million. Post the repurchase, it will still have ~$351 million remaining on its 2024 notes and $726 million in total face...
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Warner Music Likely To Gain From Distributor Price Hikes & Streaming Contract Renewals, Analyst Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Warner Music Group Corp WMG with an Overweight and raised the price target from $31 to $38. As the headwinds that weighed on FY22 begin to fade in Q1, Swinburne sees shares set up to outperform. WMG reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8.8%...
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Cryptocurrency EOS's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, EOS's EOS/USD price has risen 4.04% to $0.94. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.91 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $22.71. The chart below...
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
ADP's Upbeat Q1 Results Earn Price Target Boost; Analyst Trims FIS Price Target On Dismal Q3
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintained Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP with a Buy and raised the price target from $257 to $276. The company's Q1 results were strong. The company slightly raised guidance as higher client fund interest drove the overall increase in the outlook, likely offset by higher FX headwinds.
Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level; Dogecoin Becomes Top Gainer
Prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, remained stable above the $16,000 level on Friday. Ethereum ETH/USD traded slightly lower, falling below the key $1,200 level. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. ("Xtant") XTNT on behalf of the Company's investors. Since July 2021, shares of Xtant's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of $2.00 per share to...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple And The Quantum Computing Revolution
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Quantum Computing Will Change the World. How to Play the Stocks," by Eric Savitz, points out that the quantum computing revolution is coming, but only a handful of quantum start-ups have reached the public market so far.
