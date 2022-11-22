Community rallies for Cosby senior Hayden Green, family after ATV accident

COSBY — Countless members of the Cocke County community packed into the Cosby gymnasium on Monday, bringing the same intensity and love that they carried into the building last Tuesday night for the Eagle basketball teams’ season openers.

Except when people walked in on Monday, they did not pay for tickets to a game.

Instead, in the spot where money was taken a week ago, there stood a blue table with two large cards and Sharpies strewn about.

The concession stand, open and busy selling snacks last week, was shuttered with water bottles and boxes of Kleenex sitting on the counter.

Near the table where cards were being signed, there was a large poster board propped up on an easel with messages scrawled everywhere.

Love you, man. Hope you get better. Praying 4 you. Stay strong! You and God got this!

Six words, written in bold blue letters, stood out from the signatures and well wishes: “Together we fly! Together we fight!”

In the past 48 hours, those words have gripped the Cosby community.

They have adorned T-shirts, 200 of which have already been sold by Marlyssa Keelie on Facebook for $15 each.

They have driven sales for blue support bracelets, 600 of which have already been sold by Leslie Sane — also via Facebook — for $4 each.

And they have served as a beacon during this trying time, as everyone in attendance on Monday gathered around Cosby’s gym floor to lift up Cosby senior three-sport athlete Hayden Green.

On Saturday, Green was critically injured in an ATV accident outside his home.

His father, Jason, called it a “freak accident” and said they remain “not sure what happened with the gas, throttle or whatever.”

Prior to the wreck, Green had been riding around the yard with his nephew, Kenyan.

Later, after Green had been airlifted to UT Medical Center — a Level I trauma center, according to its website — Jason Green revealed that Hayden insisted he had “done what he had to do” to protect his nephew.

“He would protect him with his life,” Jason said.

The consequences were not that harsh, as many noted with thankfulness on Monday.

But they are gut-wrenching.

“The first initial bad news was that he was paralyzed,” said Jason. “Then a short time later, it was a 50-50 shot.”

A back surgery on Tuesday revealed more, though time constraints kept the result from being included in this piece.

No matter how things turn out, though, Green’s teammates were emphatic on Monday about what his approach will be in the coming weeks.

“Everyone in our group knows Hayden is strong mentally and physically,” said Shaydan O’Dell, one of Green’s closest friends and a member of the tight-knit senior group. “So we know he’ll push through.“

Regardless of the result, there is a long road ahead.

Green’s first surgery was on Sunday, as doctors repaired a broken bone below his eye and installed a plate in a jaw that Jason Green said had been “shredded.”

Going forward, Jason Green said that Hayden’s jaw will be wired shut before doctors install another plate that will remain in place for eight weeks in total.

“They said he handled (the surgery) well,” said Jason, who added that his son’s spinal cord is “damaged but not severed.”

In light of the circumstances, the Cosby community has helped take as much of they can off the family.

One person helped finance an Air BnB close to the hospital, while others have already planned on putting together a Thanksgiving spread since the family will be in the hospital.

“This community has really come through for this kid and his family,” summarized Green’s basketball coach, Brian Stewart.

Stewart and Cody Lowe, the girls’ basketball coach and organizer of the prayer event, were two of the first to arrive at the hospital on Saturday.

Stewart, in particular, was floored by what he saw.

“As word began to spread, (Lowe) and I started getting texts,” he said Monday. “And then, all of a sudden, there was a crowd. And it doesn’t seem to have left. They’re leaving in shifts to sleep and go to school, but I know they’ll have visitors throughout. They’ve got people looking out for them.”

The same has been done for Green in Cosby, as his peers put a cone in front of his spot to keep anyone from parking where his truck usually sits.

“There’s no separation just because he’s in the hospital,” said Ivy Poe, another one of Green’s teammates. “We’re still tight. Just got to hope. That’s all.”

Though Green’s status on Saturday put those who know him best into a status of “disbelief,” they are not the only ones concerned.

On Monday morning, Lowe received texts from coaches across East Tennessee.

Alcoa. Bearden. Cleveland. Hancock County. Grainger County.

All of them and more told Lowe they planned to stop practice at 5 p.m. and pray for Green and his family, just like what was happening at Cosby.

“It’s amazing,” said Lowe with tears in his eyes. “(Hayden) is a great football and basketball player. But his best quality is leadership. He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around, and it’s outstanding to see the support.

“Because he would be here for anybody else, and it’s good to see that repaid for him. We just love him.”

This story will be updated.