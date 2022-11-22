Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan named No. 3 public university by reputation in US
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan is the third best public university by reputation in the United States, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation rankings that were released on Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the No. 18 university in the world by reputation. Other public...
University of Michigan law school says it won't participate in US News rankings
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan says its law school will not be participating in U.S. News & World Report ranking.According to a letter, Dean Mark West says recent changes in the ranking process "reflect a lack of understanding about how law schools operate," in addition to lack of transparency in U.S. News' methodology and content.For example, West says the rankings rely heavily on administrators and faculty members to give their opinions about their perception of the reputation of every other law school, which he argues should not guide decision making for potential students."This situation presents,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
wdet.org
MichMash: Dearborn school board bans two books
The school board for Dearborn Public Schools has banned two books, weeks after the controversy over LGBTQ- themed works started. Cheyna Roth talks with Bridge Michigan’s Isabel Lohman about the school board meeting that went from 600 participants last month, down to 60. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts,...
wemu.org
Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti experiencing higher holiday demand for food assistance
Officials at the Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti say they’re seeing an increase in families seeking assistance this year for Thanksgiving. The local nonprofit distributes food and provides other basic assistance to families in need across the community. In addition to their other services, the organization distributes turkeys and other groceries around Thanksgiving, so those in need can still enjoy a holiday meal.
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Meet the Black woman entrepreneur whose Afrocentric gift-wrapping paper brand is truly making an impression
BlackNews.com — Lorna D. Cheatham is the founder and CEO of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a Black-owned gift-wrapping paper and gift bag brand that is known for its unique Afrocentric-themed designs. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, Lorna started her Detroit-based company in 2018 with the goal to bring jobs back to her city for disadvantaged, abused women of color and returning citizens.
Detroit neighborhood in court to hold industrial polluter accountable
Residents of River Rouge want the court to stop a DTE Energy subsidiary from emitting sulfur dioxide and other toxic substances from its Aug Island plant
Echo online
EMU women's tennis season ends with multiple wins in both singles and doubles
Vichare picked up her 16th-career singles win. The Eastern Michigan University tennis team fall 2022 schedule came to a close with the Western Michigan University Invitational last weekend, Nov. 11- 13. The results of the invitational do not count towards the team’s overall record for the 2022-23 campaign, but do...
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Has Some Interesting Past Tweets About Michigan State
The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced it has filed criminal charges against seven suspended Michigan State football players involved in last month's tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium. Here's a rundown of the players who have been charged:. Khary Crump, one count of felony assault. Itayvion Brown, one count...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
candgnews.com
Bathroom threat occurs at Novi Meadows Sixth Grade House
NOVI — Sixth grade students were forced to evacuate Novi Meadows Elementary School Nov. 16 after yet another threat was found on a bathroom wall at a Novi school. This threat was to “bomb the school,” while in the two prior incidents at Novi High School the threat was to “shoot up the school.”
saturdaytradition.com
MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof reaffirms university's stance on Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation
Michigan State’s Interim President Teresa K. Woodroof released a statement on Wednesday about how the university is planning on aiding in the Michigan Stadium tunnel investigation. Some Michigan and Michigan State players got into a fight in the tunnel following the rivalry game on Oct. 29. The Spartans’ two-game...
Amid protests, Wayne County canvassers follow statewide trend and certify midterm results
Amid calls to certify the election that at times echoed loudly in the room where the Wayne County Board of Canvassers met Tuesday, the elections panel in Michigan's largest county unanimously signed off on the results of the recent midterm election. The board's meeting — held on the final day under Michigan...
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen
ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
washtenawvoice.com
Sewage leaks shuts down campus
Biology lecturer David Wooten plans to use a recent sewage water leakage as a teaching tool. Instead of bringing the outside world into the classroom, he takes his classes into the outside world. To support his lessons on field biology, including aquatic organisms, ecology, and conservation, he teaches his students by the two ponds near the Gundar Myran building.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
WILX-TV
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
Comments / 0