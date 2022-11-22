Read full article on original website
Colleen Moe
1d ago
just because he gave him that drug...doesn't mean he killed him...I'm sure that person had his hand out...stop blaming others for one's actions...just because something is given to you doesn't mean you take it 🤔...
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
WSB-TV Atlanta
2 minors responsible for false bomb threat at Georgia Walmart, authorities say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office say two minors are responsible for calling in a bomb threat to a Walmart on Saturday. Deputies arrived at the Walmart at 1455 US-441 South at 7:10 p.m. after an unknown caller told employees that there was a bomb outside the store.
Man sentenced for ramming a grandmother’s car, killing her in Georgia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced Tuesday after ramming a grandmother’s car and killing her in Douglas County, Georgia, in 2014. According to WSB-TV, a judge sentenced Dewey Green to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 40 years. Green was convicted in October by a jury for killing Janice Pitts, 53, eight years later.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama
CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
Ga. man arrested for kidnapping 10-month-old, police say
A man was arrested Monday after police said he kidnapped a 10-month-old child. Cartersville Police said officers were sent to a home on Old Mill Road after a woman said her 10-month-old was abducted. The woman told officers that 31-year-old Maurice Hall had taken the child against her wishes and...
Man suspected of shooting handgun in the air arrested in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested early Wednesday in Atlanta after a witness said he saw the man firing a handgun into the air. Atlanta police responded to a call regarding several shots fired in the area of Andrews Drive Northwest and Peachtree Road Northeast at around 1:50 a.m.
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
VIDEO: Driver found unconscious behind wheel, police shatter window to wake him up
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was taken to the hospital last week after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car. In body camera footage released by the Duluth Police Department, officers and Gwinnett County Fire officials attempted to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows.
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Feds: Roswell drug dealer, supplier sold fake pills that caused overdose death
A Roswell drug dealer and his Atlanta-based supplier have each been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after plea...
An ex-Gwinnett cop convicted of woman's 1993 murder vows his innocence. New evidence was just uncovered.
11Alive News uncovered evidence never heard or seen by the jury, which in 1995 convicted Michael Chapel to life in prison for murder. A former Gwinnett County Police officer, who has spent nearly three decades in prison for murdering a woman while on duty, is vowing his innocence. 11Alive Investigators...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dies in custody at Clarke County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in custody at the Clarke County Jail Nov. 22. Jail staff found 62-year-old Floyd Johnson unresponsive during a routine check around 4 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts before emergency responders arrived. Johnson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, where he...
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
accesswdun.com
Wisconsin man booked into Hall County jail for alleged murder of his grandfather
A man from Wisconsin was booked into the Hall County Jail on Sunday for charges related to the murder of his grandfather in February 2022. Lorenzo Melvin Moss, 29, of Milwaukee faces a series of charges related to the death of Andrew Donaldson, 68. Moss was arrested in Wisconsin in February but was just extradited back to Hall County.
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire
CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
