Oakwood, GA

Colleen Moe
1d ago

just because he gave him that drug...doesn't mean he killed him...I'm sure that person had his hand out...stop blaming others for one's actions...just because something is given to you doesn't mean you take it 🤔...

Man sentenced for ramming a grandmother’s car, killing her in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced Tuesday after ramming a grandmother’s car and killing her in Douglas County, Georgia, in 2014. According to WSB-TV, a judge sentenced Dewey Green to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 40 years. Green was convicted in October by a jury for killing Janice Pitts, 53, eight years later.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama

CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
CUMMING, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man dies in custody at Clarke County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in custody at the Clarke County Jail Nov. 22. Jail staff found 62-year-old Floyd Johnson unresponsive during a routine check around 4 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts before emergency responders arrived. Johnson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, where he...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire

CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA

