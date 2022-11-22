Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley, Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches above 4000 feet and 2 to 5 inches below 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley and Wallowa County. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above 4000 feet and 3 to 7 inches below 4000 feet over the Northern Blue Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches above 3000 feet and 2 to 5 inches below 3000 feet for the Southern Blue Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will create travel issues over the passes along Interstate 84 and Highway 204. Holiday travelers need to make sure vehicles are equipped for heavy snow which includes carrying traction devices or tires, shovels, and flashlights. Travelers may also consider alternate travel plans.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse, Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 5 inches. Elevations below 1500 feet will see less than 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Craigmont, Lewiston Grade, Nezperce, Rosalia, Culdesac, Oakesdale, Pullman, Winchester, Potlatch, Gifford, Moscow, Plummer, La Crosse, Colfax, Uniontown, Soldiers Meadow Road, Lewiston, Tekoa, Kamiah, Lapwai, Genesee, and Peck. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Comments / 0