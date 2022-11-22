Read full article on original website
Running club hosts two Turkey Trots
MARLBOROUGH – The Highland City Striders Running Club will host its annual Post-Thanksgiving Tough Ten and Faster Five Turkey Trots on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. Both races begin and end at Ghiloni Park at 239 Concord Road. The entry fee is 15 nonperishable food or toiletry items...
Shrewsbury holds annual Turkey Trot for the Memory
SHREWSBURY – On Thanksgiving morning, Shrewsbury residents laced up their running sneakers and pinned on their bibs for the annual Shrewsbury Turkey Trot for the Memory. The race, which was held at Shrewsbury Town Common, featured a five-mile run and a two-mile run/walk to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.
Anne M. Maguire, 84, of Southborough
– Anne M. (Murphy) Maguire, 84, of Southborough, MA, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Golden Pond Assisted Living in Hopkinton. Anne was born in Clinton, the daughter of Henry J. and Mary F. (McLaughlin) Murphy. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Worcester in 1956. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fitchburg State Teachers College in 1960 and a Master of Arts in Teaching in the Field of English from Assumption College in 1967.
Westborough Fire Department offers tips for safe holiday cooking
WESTBOROUGH – Chief Patrick Purcell and the Westborough Fire Department wish to share safety tips with community members planning to cook, bake and enjoy holiday meals over the coming days and weeks. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving and Christmas are peak days for home cooking...
Church members voice concerns about traffic from proposed Lincoln Street projects
MARLBOROUGH – Two housing proposals – one already approved by the city, the other in preliminary stages – could spruce up Lincoln Street, or make it more congested. During a public hearing conducted by the City Council on Nov. 21, Terrence Morris, on behalf of 272 Lincoln St. LLC, presented preliminary plans for a 12-unit, multifamily dwelling with accessory parking.
Doris S. Lowe, 90, of Berlin
Berlin – Mrs. Doris S. Lowe, 90, of Berlin, MA is in her husband’s loving arms again; a widow of only nine days with the passing of William F. Lowe Jr. on November 9, 2022. On the evening of November 18, 2022, fell asleep in life and awoke to Bill’s outstretched hands and now has joined him in everlasting light.
Regal Cinemas bidder alleges Westborough Select Board failed to apply RFP criteria
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough is heading to court. One of the bidders of the former Regal Cinemas – Ferris Development Group – is seeking court action that would in part require the town to award them the bid. “Westborough committed a breach of the implied contract by failing...
ARHS football defeats Westborough in Thanksgiving game
NORTHBOROUGH – The Algonquin Regional High School varsity football team beat Westborough 30-7 in a Thanksgiving day thriller. “It’s a great day for some football… grateful for the opportunity to take the field one last time with this team,” Algonquin Head Coach Mark Allen said in a tweet.
Panthers continue streak over Hawks in Thanksgiving day game
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough High School varsity football defeated Hudson 32-16 in the 120th annual Thanksgiving day game. Marlborough Athletic Director Jeff Rudzinsky tweeted that this marked the 12th straight win the Panthers had over the Hawks. “The support we had today was awesome!” he wrote. The Panthers started...
