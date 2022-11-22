Effective: 2022-11-26 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the mountains 14 to 20 inches, including Stevens Pass. The valleys will see 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass, Stehekin, and Holden Village. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will start around sunset today with heavier accumulations occurring through the evening. Accumulation rates of an inch an hour will occur from 10 pm to 5 am. Snow will begin to decrease after 5am.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO