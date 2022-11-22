ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 12

It's Thanksgiving, and that means many things. It means food—and lots of it. It means family. Friends. Good times. And it means football—three games on Thursday, including the traditional contests in Detroit and Dallas. It also means that it's almost December, which means the fantasy football regular season...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

The Best Rookie From Every NFL Team's 2022 Draft Class

With only seven weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, now is a great time to take stock of how the league's top rookies have fared thus far. While some teams didn't have first- or even second-round picks in April's draft, every team has had at least one first-year player make a significant contribution this season. Some were highly selected prospects, but many were not—and one wasn't drafted at all.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Standings, Scenarios After Bills, Cowboys, Vikings Wins

With the first three games of Week 12 in the books, the 2022 NFL playoff race remains wide open. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings were all victorious on Thanksgiving, bolstering their postseason hopes in the process. NFL Playoff Standings. AFC. Kansas City Chiefs, 8-2 (1st in AFC...
Bleacher Report

NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season

For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason

The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Examining Jalen Hale's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart

Jalen Hale, a 4-star wide receiver who plays for Longview (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to suit up for Alabama in September over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He will join a Crimson Tide program with a rich history of producing NFL talent at wideout, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3

"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy