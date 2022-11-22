GoodGiving Challenge helps Kentucky nonprofits
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Blue Grass Community Foundation is hosting an online giving campaign called the GoodGiving Challenge on Giving Tuesday. Funds raised will help hundreds of nonprofits across Kentucky.
Foundation leaders said the event is critical to their goal of continuing to help improve the lives of people in Kentucky.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
“You know, we’ve had sort of crisis after crisis with the pandemic and now inflation, and a lot of these nonprofits, they raise their entire year marketing or operating budget in this one week. So, it’s a really important initiative for them and for us to host,” said Lauren Parsons with Blue Grass Community Foundation.
For more information or ways to donate, visit GoodGiving Challenge (bggives.org)
