With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.

2 HOURS AGO