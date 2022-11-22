Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars
The Week 12 fantasy slate got off to an intriguing start with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Thursday brought stellar fantasy performances from the likes of Josh Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and Justin Jefferson. This means that some managers are riding high, while others are starting out with...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
Bleacher Report
Sneaky-Good 2023 NFL Free Agents Teams Should Be Eying Down the Stretch
Can you believe we're already in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season? Time has flown by since the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams opened the campaign on September 8. We're now almost exactly halfway between that game and Super Bowl LVII. After the Super Bowl, the big focus...
Bleacher Report
College Football Winners and Losers from Week 13
Michigan turned "The Game" into a rout with a big-play barrage we haven't seen from the Wolverines as they carved the Buckeyes up like a Thanksgiving turkey. Meanwhile, Clemson and Cincinnati saw long home winning streaks snapped in disappointing, meaningful losses. For the Bearcats, Tulane's win at Nippert Stadium thrust the Green Wave into the AAC championship game. The Tigers saw rival South Carolina win its second consecutive game against a top-10 opponent.
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Being Benched for Sam Darnold: 'I Did Everything I Could'
The Carolina Panthers made the switch to Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback heading into Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield—who won the starting job before the season but couldn't keep it—addressed reporters for the first time since that decision. "I think...
Bleacher Report
Ohio State's CJ Stroud Unsure If He'd Participate in Non-CFP Bowl After Michigan Loss
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines 45-23 on Saturday, and now the team's College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy. If Ohio State isn't selected for the College Football Playoff, star quarterback C.J. Stroud said Saturday that he's unsure if he would participate in a non-CFP bowl game, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Can Elevate Their Stock Before College Football Playoff
Rivalry week and conference championships will shape the narrative of the 2022 college football season, and it's a safe bet that NFL decision-makers will watch closely in preparation for the 2023 NFL draft. Every game a prospect puts on film is important. Scouting departments and general managers make their evaluations...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team
Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'On Another Planet' in 2nd Half of Thanksgiving Win Over Giants
It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves for Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving. Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, the good half came in the final 30 minutes and put away the New York Giants. Prescott recovered from two first-half interceptions to lead the Cowboys to a...
Bleacher Report
Mac Jones Delivers His 'Best Game of the Year' Despite Patriots' Loss to Vikings
Mac Jones has had a rocky 2022 NFL season. For at least one night, the New England Patriots star looked like a potential franchise quarterback again. If only it hadn't come in a losing effort. Jones toasted the Vikings defense for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing as...
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots
Justin Jefferson is only in his third season, but he may already be the best wide receiver in football. The Minnesota Vikings superstar had another huge game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a score in his team's 33-26 Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season
For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
Bleacher Report
Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado HC Job; 'Has Legit Interest' in Position
The University of Colorado has reportedly offered its football head coaching job to NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Sanders has "legit interest" in the Buffaloes job:. In October, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer told CBS' 60...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
Bleacher Report
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13
We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Rip Josh Allen's MVP Chances Despite Late Heroics in Bills' Win vs. Lions
Despite leading the Buffalo Bills on a game-winning field-goal drive with just 23 seconds left against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, quarterback Josh Allen was highly criticized on social media. Detroit tied the game with a 51-yard field goal with 23 ticks on the clock, but that was too much...
Iron Bowl: Winners and losers from Alabama Crimson Tide rolling over Auburn Tigers
The Iron Bowl brings one of college football’s biggest rivalry matchups each year, pitting the Alabama Crimson Tide against the
Comments / 0