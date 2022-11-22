ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues

Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars

The Week 12 fantasy slate got off to an intriguing start with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Thursday brought stellar fantasy performances from the likes of Josh Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and Justin Jefferson. This means that some managers are riding high, while others are starting out with...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position

With many of the Week 12 matchups already in the books due to Thanksgiving, you may not have as many slots on your roster to set heading into Sunday's slate of games. Nevertheless, there are plenty of big-name fantasy players still to take the field this week. There are also, unfortunately, plenty of injuries affecting Week 12 action, including Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cooper Kupp, that may have you looking to your bench or even to waivers this week to field a lineup.
Bleacher Report

College Football Winners and Losers from Week 13

Michigan turned "The Game" into a rout with a big-play barrage we haven't seen from the Wolverines as they carved the Buckeyes up like a Thanksgiving turkey. Meanwhile, Clemson and Cincinnati saw long home winning streaks snapped in disappointing, meaningful losses. For the Bearcats, Tulane's win at Nippert Stadium thrust the Green Wave into the AAC championship game. The Tigers saw rival South Carolina win its second consecutive game against a top-10 opponent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bleacher Report

Ohio State's CJ Stroud Unsure If He'd Participate in Non-CFP Bowl After Michigan Loss

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines 45-23 on Saturday, and now the team's College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy. If Ohio State isn't selected for the College Football Playoff, star quarterback C.J. Stroud said Saturday that he's unsure if he would participate in a non-CFP bowl game, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving Day Games Takeaways for Each Team

Quality NFL action on Thanksgiving? It’s not always a guarantee. In fact, we’ve learned to expect the worst and hope for the best but settle for turkey comas. However, this year’s Thanksgiving slate is quite impressive. All three games matter to all six teams involved, so takeaways aren’t difficult to unearth.
Bleacher Report

NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season

For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 13

We have reached the final full college football slate of the year. That’s a tough sentence to spit out, if I’m being honest. While we still have an abundance of picks to make for conference championship games, bowl games and the College Football Playoff, our options will soon be limited.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy