Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
Authorities release details in case of missing Arkansas teen after AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
Teen returned home in Barling after missing overnight, community reacts
A 14-year-old girl is back home safe after she went missing for nearly 16 hours, sending the entire state on a frantic search.
Community steps up when 14-year-old goes missing
The Barling community came out to search after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing Monday night.
myarklamiss.com
14-year-old Arkansas teen found safe, State Police say
BARLING, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: Arkansas State Police have confirmed that the missing 14-year-old girl has been located safely. ASP officials have not released any additional information on the teen’s condition at this time. Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert and are looking for help finding...
heavenerledger.com
Heavener man dies in ATV accident
A 74-year-old Heavener man dies in an ATV accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Benson Lane, approximately 2.3 miles east of Heavener. Aron Bain was driving a 1994 Honda ATV on a private trail going uphill when the ATV lost footing and rolled approximately one time before coming to a stop.
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma author, is looking for answers to an Arkansas cold case through her book and wants to bring attention to more cases of missing women. For nearly three decades, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and death is a mystery to people just down the turnpike in Northwest Arkansas.
KATV
Authorities search for teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas state and local law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen more than three weeks ago in Washington County. According to state police, Braiden Layne Taylor has been missing since around 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. His last known location...
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Teen found safe after AMBER Alert issued
A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for an Arkansas teenager. The alert for 14-year-old Madison Baker of Barling was issued this morning. Barling is near Fort Smith. According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Authorities say Baker...
Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing 12-year-old girl
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl reported missing by a family member around 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief Communications for the […]
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
Fort Smith man losing hope after FDA denies potential ALS treatment
Patients are losing hope after the FDA denied a new potential ASL treatment.
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
KHBS
Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
Slusher Situation Turning into PR Nightmare for Arkansas, City of Fayetteville
Online firestorm bubbles up after word leaks out about defensive back's departure
Number of Arkansas Razorback Departing Start to Pile Up
Pittman to begin meeting with remaining players about transfer portal status over next week
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
Comments / 0