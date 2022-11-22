ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barling, AR

myarklamiss.com

14-year-old Arkansas teen found safe, State Police say

BARLING, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: Arkansas State Police have confirmed that the missing 14-year-old girl has been located safely. ASP officials have not released any additional information on the teen’s condition at this time. Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert and are looking for help finding...
BARLING, AR
heavenerledger.com

Heavener man dies in ATV accident

A 74-year-old Heavener man dies in an ATV accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Benson Lane, approximately 2.3 miles east of Heavener. Aron Bain was driving a 1994 Honda ATV on a private trail going uphill when the ATV lost footing and rolled approximately one time before coming to a stop.
HEAVENER, OK
whiterivernow.com

5NEWS

Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
KHBS

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR

