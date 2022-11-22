ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"He's just so tough to guard. It took all five of us to guard him!" -  Blazers star explains how hard it is to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Matthew Dugandzic
 2 days ago

Anfernee Simmons shared high praise for the Bucks superstar.

Over its entire history, the NBA has never seen a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo . The man from Greece is over seven feet tall, built like a tank, with the ability to move like a guard. He is a freak of nature with unreal athleticism. And when he is hitting his jump shots like last night versus Portland, it's basically unfair.

How do you guard a player like that? The Blazers were the latest victims of a monster Giannis performance and their star Anfernee Simons explained the challenge of guarding the 'Greek Freak'.

Giannis Antetokounmpo requires the attention of all five players

Giannis had a huge game as he finished with 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. He had been poor in the last few games, as he was looking to get back on track after returning from injury. And Antetokounmmpo found the Blazers as the perfect opponent, dropping the hammer on them.

He was at his best, constantly in the paint and attacking the rim. He had some great dunks, as the Blazers found it tough to contain him. And when they decided to pack the paint, Giannis hit multiple midrange shots.

Blazers star Anfrenee Simons talked about the challenge of trying to guard and stop someone like Giannis:

"Obviously, playing Giannis, it's always going to be a tough night. He's just so tough to guard. It took all five of us to guard him." Simons explained .

The evolution of Giannis

Giannis showed a lot of promise in his first few years, but no one had thought he would become such a great player. At first, he was a big man who got to the rim often with his freakish size. Then the Milwaukee Bucks decided to expand Giannis' role and give him the ball more often, as he showed he can create plays for himself and his teammates.

But when Mike Budenholzer was appointed head coach, Giannis's game went to the next level. The Bucks loaded their team up with shooters and spread the floor as much as possible for Giannis. This led to back-to-back MVPs for Giannis, who has been making his case as the best player in the league for years now.

After that, Milwaukee tweaked its system a bit with the arrival of Jrue Holiday . Giannis started to play more off-ball, and the results were tremendous. The Bucks won their first title in 50 years, and Giannis won his first NBA Finals MVP. Now he has developed a decent jump shot, and if he continues to improve his percentages, he will become impossible to guard.

