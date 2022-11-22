Read full article on original website
Can Quant Network’s latest partnership change the market narrative towards QNT
Quant network has partnered with UST to help financial institutions build CBDCs, stablecoins, and so on. QNT follows trend as its price jumps by 10% in the last 24 hours. In a press release on 22 November, Quant Network [QNT] announced that it partnered with UST, a digital transformation solutions company. The aim of the partnership is to provide technical integration and tokenization services to central and commercial banks and capital markets participants.
Casper blockchain network launches $25M grant to support developers
Blockchain network Casper Association yesterday announced the launch of a $25 million Casper Accelerate Grant Program. The aim of this funding grant is to support developers who are building apps to support infrastructure, end-user applications, and research innovation on Casper blockchain. A proof-of-stake (PoS) platform, the enterprise-focused Casper blockchain aims...
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application
DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
Success for Algorand’s FIFA+ platform could mean this for ALGO
Algorand revealed how much its FIFA+ Collect platform has grown since its launch. ALGO has been flashing signs of a pivot after its latest downside although demand is low. The Algorand network announced a strategic partnership with FIFA in October. The goal of the collaboration was to leverage blockchain technology to facilitate an engaging fan experience during the FIFA World Cup.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Partners with 3iQ, Tetra Trust to Finalize ETP Digital Asset Custodianship
Company: Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), 3iQ Digital Asset Management and Tetra Trust Company have finalized the custodian transition for 3iQ’s exchange-traded products (“ETPs”). As a result, Coinbase and Tetra now serve as custodians for the full range of 3iQ’s digital asset offerings. The transaction had been announced earlier this year. According to the announcement, 3iQ ETP digital assets are held in segregated custody accounts with Coinbase Custody Trust Company providing the cold storage and Tetra Trust providing oversight. Based on this arrangement, the 3iQ ETP offerings retain their normal course of business and fund operations. 3iQ is one of Canada’s leading digital asset investment fund managers and was the first to offer a public bitcoin investment fund. The only trust company in Canada licensed to custody digital assets, Tetra Trust delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology in the industry. “This strategic collaboration further strengthens and aligns 3iQ as an investment fiduciary with the strong focus on regulatory compliance and prudent risk management that Coinbase and Tetra provide as industry-leading custodians,” the press release stated.
Volt Launches Real-time Payments for Crypto Exchange Platform Kriptomat
Volt, the leading global gateway for open banking payments in Europe, the UK and Brazil, and Kriptomat, one of the fastest-growing European cryptocurrency exchange platforms, are announcing a partnership to enable Kriptomat customers throughout Europe to make real-time account-to-account payments to buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. This will enable near-instant speed and friction-free transactions, removing barriers for over 500,000 users in trading over 340 cryptocurrencies.
