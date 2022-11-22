Company: Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), 3iQ Digital Asset Management and Tetra Trust Company have finalized the custodian transition for 3iQ’s exchange-traded products (“ETPs”). As a result, Coinbase and Tetra now serve as custodians for the full range of 3iQ’s digital asset offerings. The transaction had been announced earlier this year. According to the announcement, 3iQ ETP digital assets are held in segregated custody accounts with Coinbase Custody Trust Company providing the cold storage and Tetra Trust providing oversight. Based on this arrangement, the 3iQ ETP offerings retain their normal course of business and fund operations. 3iQ is one of Canada’s leading digital asset investment fund managers and was the first to offer a public bitcoin investment fund. The only trust company in Canada licensed to custody digital assets, Tetra Trust delivers the most advanced digital asset storage technology in the industry. “This strategic collaboration further strengthens and aligns 3iQ as an investment fiduciary with the strong focus on regulatory compliance and prudent risk management that Coinbase and Tetra provide as industry-leading custodians,” the press release stated.

