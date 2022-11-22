Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Village Voice
Report: Frank Watson, Legendary NYC Club Promoter, has Died
This morning, social media was alight with news that Frank Watson has passed away. While no cause of death or official statement has been released, socials were flooded with tributes as friends and partiers gave their flowers to the man who was widely seen as the most prolific club promoter of New York’s gay scene.
Good Samaritans Host Thanksgiving Feast On New York Subway Train
I’ve seen enough New York City subway videos to know that I don’t wanna get on one of those things any time soon. From awful subway performers, to meth heads tweaking out, a couple camping out in a tent in the middle of a train, and even a dude dressed in a Chucky costume assaulting people for not wearing a mask, it’s a big “no” for me. But then you have videos like this that gives you hope in humanity […] The post Good Samaritans Host Thanksgiving Feast On New York Subway Train first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
intheknow.com
Inside the mysterious lives of New York City doormen: ‘Our job is to blend in’
A uniformed doorman in New York City is as ubiquitous as a Yellow Cab driver. Door people have been around for around 162 years and while some consider them to be an antiquated status symbol for luxury apartments, tenants consider them to be multi-hyphenate necessities for everyday living. But while...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy State Rep Jibari Brisport Says ‘Birds Are Our Friends,’ Hosts ‘ThanksVegan’ Giveaway at Restoration Plaza
On Wednesday at noon, State Senator Jabari Brisport will be hosting a vegan roast giveaway in Bed-Stuy at Restoration Plaza. Dubbed ‘ThanksVegan,’ the senator is teaming up with PETA and Humane […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
mixmag.net
New 3000-sqft nightclub to open in NYC, Virgo
A new 3,000 square foot venue, Virgo, is set to open on Manhattan's Lower East Side. The new nightclub, named after the star sign of co-founder Thatcher Shultz, has yet to confirm an opening date — but early concept art shows a "wild" interior, with LED walls, a purple concrete bar, infinity mirrors and even a carpeted room for DJs to play through an independent audio system hook up to the back of the venue.
Brooklyn art installation sparks conversation about police brutality
NEW YORK - A public art installation in Downtown Brooklyn aims to spark a conversation about police brutality. The Plaza at 300 Ashland is temporarily home to six 7' tall black towers, shaped like emergency call boxes. Inside each box, a screen plays video and audio of 20-year-old testimonies of police violence and injustice.Retired detective Graham Weatherspoon reflects on the words he said for the project two decades ago."Very emotional for me. I spoke about an incident where I was attacked by two NYPD officers because I was running down the street in Midtown Manhattan," he explained to CBS2's Hannah Kliger.The...
The Best Ramen in NYC
Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
This Day in History: November 21
Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
PhillyBite
Best Places to Get Chicken Wings in New York City
NEW YORK - Whether you are looking for traditional, Korean or Southern, New Yorkers love chicken wings. They are a favorite snack for millions of Americans. In fact, Americans eat 27 billion wings annually. Here are some of the best places to get wings in New York City. Berber Street...
newyorkstreetfood.com
Where to Eat Memphis-Style BBQ in NYC
NYC isn’t a place that lacks restaurants, you can say that for sure. Quality bbq isn’t always that easy to find though, and quality Memphis-style is even harder! The list that follows is a great starting point when exploring the city. I can guarantee that you won’t be disappointed, but first, you might be asking what sets Memphis style apart.
norwoodnews.org
Bronx “Mac Ballers” Gang Member Charged with 2013 Murder of Rasheed Barton
Bronx man, Lamar Williams, 31, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 17, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and murder with a firearm, in relation to the murder of Rasheed Barton on August 11, 2013, in the Soundview section of The Bronx. The news was announced on Thursday by...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Own Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller’s former love nest for $3M
Marilyn Monroe and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Arthur Miller’s former home near Sutton Place has quietly hit the market for $3.05 million — down from its $3.75 million asking price in May. The three-bedroom, 3½-bathroom condo is at 444 E. 57th St., a fabulous 14-story building that dates to...
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
Comments / 0