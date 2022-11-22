Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Angelia Howard, 84; service later
Angelia Pringle Howard, 84, of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at Carteret Landing, surrounded by her family. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Angelia was born on January 26, 1938, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Fleta Pringle....
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles McDonald Sr., 74; incomplete
Charles McDonald Sr, 74, of Beaufort, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 20, 21 & 22
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort. Charles McDonald Sr, 74,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Social District: Commissioner suggests town take a look
Could Swansboro join other towns and cities across the state to establish a “social district?” Swansboro Commissioner P.J. Pugliese certainly hopes so. During a recent meeting of the town’s board of commissioners, Pugliese suggested considering putting the proposal on a future agenda. In a social district people...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Paul Story, 81; incomplete
Paul Jackson Story, 81, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
William Styron, 64; service later
William “Bill” Ashton Styron, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill was born in Carteret County on August 30, 1958, to the late Ashton and Hazel Guthrie...
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Patsky, 73; incomplete
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at PruittHealth in Sealevel. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
David Felton Jr., 88; service Nov. 26
David Richard Felton Jr, 88, of Havelock, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 on Saturday at the Church.
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort mourns loss of former police chief, commissioner
BEAUFORT - A former Beaufort police chief and long-term commissioner passed away Nov. 21, leaving behind a legacy of equality and dignified civil service. Charles McDonald Sr., 74, was born Feb. 14, 1948 and raised in Beaufort. He graduated from Beaufort's Queen Street High School and Harris Barber College in Raleigh.
North Carolina sisters find each other after decades of separation
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A 45-year search for a long-lost sister has ended, and now, they are spending Thanksgiving together for the first time. Lisa Strang and Amanda Brooks were both adopted shortly after they were born in England. Neither of them knew they were siblings until two years ago. Strang was adopted and taken […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WNCT
A.G. Cox Middle School student surprised with European trip scholarship
Through a specific program, an A.G. Cox Middle School 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned she had won and will be heading to Europe. WNCT's Caitlin Richards was there for the event and will have more on 9OYS News at 10 and 11. A.G. Cox...
WECT
Topsail High student a ‘lifesaver’ after intervening in medical emergency
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Topsail High School student stopped a potentially life-threatening situation from escalating using skills she learned in her high school health class. Grace Deitz has always wanted to be a nurse practitioner. But when an emergency situation came up while she was on a trip with...
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Giving thanks to our Carteret County Commissioners
Western Carteret County, N.C. I have so much to be grateful for this holiday season, but I'd like to voice my sincere appreciation for our Carteret County Commissioners. In the midst of an era of distrust for government, we are lucky to have county leadership that is so transparent, helpful, and working so hard to build a future of prosperity.
Jacksonville councilmember returns to Military Affairs Commission
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Councilwoman Dr. Angelia J. Washington has been re-appointed to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission by Governor Roy Cooper, according to the City of Jacksonville. Washington is the first elected official from Jacksonville to be appointed as a voting member to the Commission. Dr. Washington first filled the seat […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Christmas tree lots up and running; shoppers encouraged to shop early, prepare to pay more
BEAUFORT — Those seeking the perfect Christmas tree should shop early and be ready to pay a little more, according to county nonprofits selling Fraser firs this year. GALLERY: Christmas tree lots up and running, shoppers encouraged to shop early and prepare to pay more. “We’ve had to increase...
Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County enters agreement with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to facilitate Salters Creek dredging
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved a memorandum of agreement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) that should lead to dredging of Salters Creek. The board’s monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook...
Comments / 0