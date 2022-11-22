ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

carolinacoastonline.com

Angelia Howard, 84; service later

Angelia Pringle Howard, 84, of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at Carteret Landing, surrounded by her family. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Angelia was born on January 26, 1938, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Fleta Pringle....
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles McDonald Sr., 74; incomplete

Charles McDonald Sr, 74, of Beaufort, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 20, 21 & 22

Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort. Charles McDonald Sr, 74, of Beaufort, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Social District: Commissioner suggests town take a look

Could Swansboro join other towns and cities across the state to establish a “social district?” Swansboro Commissioner P.J. Pugliese certainly hopes so. During a recent meeting of the town’s board of commissioners, Pugliese suggested considering putting the proposal on a future agenda. In a social district people...
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Paul Story, 81; incomplete

Paul Jackson Story, 81, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Styron, 64; service later

William “Bill” Ashton Styron, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bill was born in Carteret County on August 30, 1958, to the late Ashton and Hazel Guthrie...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Patsky, 73; incomplete

Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at PruittHealth in Sealevel. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

David Felton Jr., 88; service Nov. 26

David Richard Felton Jr, 88, of Havelock, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 on Saturday at the Church.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort mourns loss of former police chief, commissioner

BEAUFORT - A former Beaufort police chief and long-term commissioner passed away Nov. 21, leaving behind a legacy of equality and dignified civil service. Charles McDonald Sr., 74, was born Feb. 14, 1948 and raised in Beaufort. He graduated from Beaufort's Queen Street High School and Harris Barber College in Raleigh.
BEAUFORT, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Giving thanks to our Carteret County Commissioners

Western Carteret County, N.C. I have so much to be grateful for this holiday season, but I'd like to voice my sincere appreciation for our Carteret County Commissioners. In the midst of an era of distrust for government, we are lucky to have county leadership that is so transparent, helpful, and working so hard to build a future of prosperity.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville councilmember returns to Military Affairs Commission

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Councilwoman Dr. Angelia J. Washington has been re-appointed to the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission by Governor Roy Cooper, according to the City of Jacksonville. Washington is the first elected official from Jacksonville to be appointed as a voting member to the Commission. Dr. Washington first filled the seat […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County enters agreement with N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to facilitate Salters Creek dredging

BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night approved a memorandum of agreement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) that should lead to dredging of Salters Creek. The board’s monthly session was in its meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

