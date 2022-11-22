ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bemidjinow.com

Grant funding available for equity and inclusion programming

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation announced grant funding is available to support local equity and inclusion efforts. The goal of this program is to help communities in the region build knowledge, understanding and interpersonal development skills that lift up diverse and under-resourced populations. Nonprofits, tribal organizations and local governments are encouraged...
