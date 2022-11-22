Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji
The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
boreal.org
Rural Northern Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
Bring Me The News Staff via Bring Me The News - November 15, 2022. A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident
A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading south when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: November 23, 2022
Featured photo courtesy of Minnesota DNR A pre-Thanksgiving cold snap means some lakes and ponds across Minnesota are beginning to freeze, but DNR officials are advising that the ice isn’t…. 0. Scholarship in memory of Mark Fodness established for Bemidji students. Bemidji News, Public Service Announcement. November 23, 2022.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
rjbroadcasting.com
Cass County Sheriff’s
On November 7, Cass county sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call regarding a hunting accident in Crooked Lake Township found a man who had fallen out of a tree stand. Cpr and other life-saving efforts were attempted, but the 65 year old centerville man was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been reported missing at 2:27pm by his hunting party after he failed to return from the hunt that morning. The sheriff’s office said the man may have suffered a medical issue prior to falling. The body was released to a funeral home by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office, and no further investigation into the incident will occur. The Crooked Lake Fire Department, Outing Quick Response, Remer Ambulance and North Memorial Health Air Care all assisted in the rescue efforts..
bemidjinow.com
Hunters can check CWD test results online
Hunters can check the Minnesota DNR website for chronic wasting disease test results for the deer they harvested. The first-ever report of a wild deer with CWD in the Bemidji area was announced last week in a permit area that had mandatory testing for opening weekend. The site also shows...
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
redlakenationnews.com
Jason Alexzander Johnson
Jason Alexzander Johnson, 0, of Bemidji, MN died Tuesday, 15, 2022 at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. Services will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the River City Church in Becida, MN. Visitation will begin at 9:00am, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the River City Church, and will continue until the time of the service. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
lptv.org
Bemidji School Board Discusses High School Schedule Change
At their regular board meeting Monday, the Bemidji Area School Board met with Bemidji High School Principal Jason Stanoch, who outlined changes that would see BHS add an extra school period to each day. Principal Stanoch discussed the changes to the school’s new start time, which would now be 8:05...
bemidjinow.com
Alamano named Violence Free MN award winner
Violence Free Minnesota named United Way of Bemidji Area’s Executive Director Denae Alamano as the 2022 Community Leader Inspire Award winner. According to a release, Alamano has been in her role for the past six years and has grown the organization through their funding allocations to local nonprofits, development of needed and relevant initiatives, and growth in sustainable programming for the rural area.
bemidjinow.com
Scholarship in memory of Mark Fodness established for Bemidji students
The family and friends of Mark Fodness have established a new scholarship through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. According to a release, this scholarship is for Bemidji district students who are pursuing post-secondary education through a college or university. Preference will be given to students who are majoring in education, exemplify...
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
