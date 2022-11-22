Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
A Mullet Competition is Coming to the Great Jones County Fair
This week, the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello made a big announcement on their Facebook page. For the first time ever, the fair will be hosting a Mullet Competition in 2023!. The competition, sponsored by Lux Salon & Spa in Monticello, will have three different categories. The first is...
Davenport Students To Provide Thousands In Kenya With Clean Water
Some of the world's brightest minds and kindest hearts are right here in Iowa. Students at Davenport West High School are heading halfway around the world in 2023 to help provide filtered water to thousands in the African country of Kenya. One of those students has family members living in Africa which is one of the reasons he wanted to help with the project.
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Step into the Cold Shoes of Quad Cities Unsheltered with Frigid Feet Walk
There are not many fundraising walks that take place in December in the Quad Cities. But when the point of the walk is to show how brutal it can be to have to walk in Iowa and Illinois in winter, that is the perfect time to schedule a walk. That...
Rhythm City Welcomes Rapper T.I. To The Quad Cities In March 2023
We have a concert announcement for you on Election Day 2022. The Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport has announced that Grammy Award-winning recording artist T.I. is coming to the Quad Cities in March of 2023 and you can get your tickets now. On Tuesday, the Rhythm City Casino Resort...
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
UPDATE: East Moline Police Sergeant Shows Health Improvements
This is the news we need to start the week with. Over the weekend, the East Moline Police Department shared excellent news about Sergeant William Lind's condition while he is recovering from a brutal attack back in October. Sergeant Lind is continuing to show improvements and he was even released from the Intensive Care Unit.
This Huge New Davenport Development Has Opened Its First Businesses
The construction started in the spring, and quickly, the new development featuring businesses and apartments started to take shape. Now, there are people living there and businesses are open. But, as you can see below there is plenty more room for hopefully unique growth on the northeast side of town.
Rock Island Announces Lane Closure & Detour Starts On Wednesday
Say it with me... "ROAD CONSTRUCTION, UGH!" Yeah, more road construction is coming to Rock Island it begins tomorrow (Wednesday). If you frequently travel on 30th street between 7th and 14th avenues, you're going to want to take a detour, especially if you're traveling northbound. In a press release on...
Annual Christmas Tree at Vibrant Arena at The Mark Arrives This Week
The holiday season is now in full swing which means you'll be seeing a ton of Christmas stuff at stores, lights going up on homes, and massive trees in your town. The Vibrant Arena at The Mark is getting ready for the holidays this week with the arrival of the annual Christmas tree placed outside the arena for all to see.
