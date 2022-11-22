ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

ESPN Quad Cities

Davenport Students To Provide Thousands In Kenya With Clean Water

Some of the world's brightest minds and kindest hearts are right here in Iowa. Students at Davenport West High School are heading halfway around the world in 2023 to help provide filtered water to thousands in the African country of Kenya. One of those students has family members living in Africa which is one of the reasons he wanted to help with the project.
ESPN Quad Cities

WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker

Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

