bemidjinow.com
Give to the Max Day donations top $34 million
Give to the Max Day across the state raised $34 million for nearly 6,500 nonprofits and schools. Locally, nonprofits also participated, such as the United Way of Bemidji Area, Leech Lake Tribal College, and Great River Rescue. The animal rescue operation announced on social media that 83 donors raised more...
bemidjinow.com
Ice safety reminders ahead of the holiday weekend
A pre-Thanksgiving cold snap means some lakes and ponds across Minnesota are beginning to freeze, but DNR officials are advising that the ice isn’t safe to walk on and to speak with children about ice safety. Ice is never 100 percent safe, and ice in the early stages of...
