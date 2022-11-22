Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Monday, Nov. 21
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday, Nov. 21. Weapons Offenses, 10:48 p.m. Two males arrested for various firearms offenses on the 3500 block of Moberg Dr. NW. Drugs, 9:13 p.m. Security check on the...
Scholarship in memory of Mark Fodness established for Bemidji students
The family and friends of Mark Fodness have established a new scholarship through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. According to a release, this scholarship is for Bemidji district students who are pursuing post-secondary education through a college or university. Preference will be given to students who are majoring in education, exemplify...
Bemidji City Council tables rental code amendments, secondary second reading slated for Dec. 19
The Bemidji City Council decided to table the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s rental code. After hearing public comment from three area landlords, the council could not move forward, with the majority of the council favoring changing the occupancy limits, an issue which, according to Ward 4 council member Emelie Rivera who sat on a committee that reviewed the changes, was not part of the revision goals.
Alamano named Violence Free MN award winner
Violence Free Minnesota named United Way of Bemidji Area’s Executive Director Denae Alamano as the 2022 Community Leader Inspire Award winner. According to a release, Alamano has been in her role for the past six years and has grown the organization through their funding allocations to local nonprofits, development of needed and relevant initiatives, and growth in sustainable programming for the rural area.
Man presumably killed in house fire Sunday night
A man was apparently killed in a house fire Sunday night in Port Hope Township. According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded Sunday around 8 p.m. on report of a structure fire with a male unaccounted for on the 7500 block of Bittern Rd. NE.
