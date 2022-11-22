ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Analysis-Drops of climate finance start to fill an ocean of need

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R71Dd_0jJp8Xjc00
  • Summary

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The biggest deal to date to forge the kind of private-public sector low-carbon collaboration sought at U.N. climate talks promises $20 billion to shut down Indonesian coal-fired power plants - and it's a drop in the ocean.

Estimates of how much external funding emerging nations need to adapt to the ravages of climate change are around $1 trillion a year by 2030, one report released during the COP27 conference that ended at the weekend found.

Most of the deals sealed on the sidelines were relatively small, though the Egyptian hosts, who retain oversight of the U.N. process until COP28 in the United Arab Emirates next year, hope to have laid the foundations for more.

"When you see the announcements, it never feels significant enough. And pretty much as soon as the announcements are made, there's that feeling that ... it's a drop in the ocean of what's required," said Rob Doepel, UK and Ireland Managing Partner for Sustainability at consultants EY.

The Indonesian deal, announced at G20 talks in Indonesia that overlapped with COP27, brings together public and private money and is more than double the $8.5 billion pledged for a similar agreement with South Africa at climate talks in 2021.

Both are badged as a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) - one of the many types of financing that have been engineered by those trying to bridge the enormous climate financing gap.

Getting the second JET-P done during COP27 was seen to have injected energy into the U.N. negotiations on helping developing countries finance their shift to low-carbon energy.

At Sharm el-Sheikh, what many climate campaigners saw as an unambitious final deal was redeemed by agreement on a "loss and damage" fund to help developing countries. It tempered the bitterness caused by the rich world's failure to meet a pledge to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance to emerging markets.

In 2020 it paid only around $83 billion, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's most recent estimate found.

The hope of the wealthy nations is that leveraging private sector money will ultimately prove to be enough.

Governments are particularly keen for private investors to contribute to what they call "blended finance", whereby states or development agencies form partnerships with the private sector to deliver projects such as solar power or helping farmers struggling with drought to switch to less water-intensive crops.

So far, the biggest cheques are still being written by governments.

"We need to get better coordination between public and private moving at the same time," EY's Doepel said.

PROJECT PIPELINE SPANNING CONTINENTS

Developing countries keen to secure private sector investment could yet find an answer in another financing model Egypt unveiled, which is meant to build on the JET-Ps.

Its plan, dubbed the Nexus of Water-Food-Energy, together with a second platform for transport and environment projects, has so far secured nearly $10 billion worth of pledges for climate finance covering nine projects.

A global team of high-level climate champions, designated by the United Nations to lead change, is trying to involve investment banks and other private sector investors, as well as governments and aid bodies in more than 100 projects across four continents.

"Directly after the end of this month, we'll be pushing into realising these programmes," Egypt's climate champion Mahmoud Mohieldin said.

While Egypt is seeking to lead and others such as Mexico have laid out a clear plan detailing how they would move to a low-emission economy, most have yet to do so, making it hard for investors to assess the risks and opportunities.

"If a country has a transition plan, then ... the private sector will know what it can finance," said Jon Williams, Global Banking & Capital Markets ESG Leader and chair of the UK Sustainability & Climate Change practice at consultants PwC.

Further confidence could also come from the bold reforms many at the COP27 are pressing for to shake up the development banks and remove bottlenecks in the system that delay the release of funds.

Despite the relative lack of big announcements, smaller deals were presented at COP27 ranged from car-makers promising to end gasoline-powered vehicles to clothing retailers saying they will buy more climate friendly fibres.

Others focused on removing policy or market hurdles to investment.

Japan, Germany and the United States were among countries to say they would work together to clarify steps needed to decarbonise high-emitting sectors such as steel, power and transport.

Mindy Lubber, chief executive of sustainability non-profit Ceres, said these kind of deals were in their own way as important as the headline-grabbing "grand commitments".

"It is about the plumbing, it is about the details of moving trillions of dollars into cleaner cement, into cleaner steel, and we saw commitments on all of those fronts. So, collectively, they're huge."

($1 = 4,984.2500 Colombian pesos)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle

An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
ScienceBlog.com

Turning concrete into a clean energy source

Concrete is the most widely used manufactured material worldwide—and one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for at least 8% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Maria Konsta-Gdoutos, a University of Texas at Arlington civil engineering professor and associate director of the Center for Advanced Construction...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
SlashGear

The Hidden Costs Of Home Solar Panels That You Need To Know

Getting practically free, clean, green electricity and even claiming tax benefits from a one-time investment in a solar system is a sound idea on paper. Over the next 25 years (that's how long solar panels last on average), the system would supposedly pay for itself and net you a small profit. And with the falling prices, it's more affordable than ever to get home solar panels (via IERNA).
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Biden, world leaders sign declaration to adopt vaccine passports for international travel

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration agreeing to adopt vaccine passports to “facilitate” all international travel. Paragraph 23 of the declaration pertains to “facilitating seamless international travel” by pledging to commit to international dialogue and collaboration to establish a “trusted global digital health networks that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standard and digital COVID-19 certificates.” The White House...
US News and World Report

Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
rigzone.com

Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
MARYLAND STATE
maritime-executive.com

Denmark Helps India Map Sites for Offshore Wind Development

To pursue its ambitious target of 30GW of offshore wind by 2030, India has published a conceptual plan identifying 15 priority zones to locate offshore windfarms. The plan will act as a government technical guide for the upcoming auction of offshore wind sites. India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy...
Washington Examiner

On climate reparations, Biden caves and America pays

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy for climate change, had the correct position heading into the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties. “It’s a well-known fact that the United States and many other countries will not establish some sort of legal structure that is tied to compensation or liability,” Kerry said before the conference. “That’s just not happening.”
Building Design & Construction

FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project

Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
SUNNYVALE, CA
The Center Square

DOE rejects funding for Palisades nuclear plant

(The Center Square) – The Department of Energy has rejected the Palisades nuclear plant’s application for federal funding. Palisades was sold to Holtec Decommissioning International in June 2022, which applied for a federal Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 to reopen Palisades. “We appreciate the consideration that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

651K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy