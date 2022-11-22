Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
signalcleveland.org
Former MetroHealth System CEO Akram Boutros failed to disclose extra bonuses, investigative report says
An investigative report delivered to the MetroHealth System board of trustees Nov. 19 concluded that CEO Dr. Akram Boutros paid himself supplemental bonuses that he did not disclose to the board or public. The report, which was written by Tucker Ellis partner and former FBI agent John McCaffrey, led the...
Cleveland NAACP urges City Council to move forward with Community Police Commission appointments: Kayla S. Griffin
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Branch of the NAACP supported and endorsed the passage of Issue 24, the proposal to install and increase independent oversight of policing in the city of Cleveland. In November 2021, our community came together to demand transparency and accountability as Issue 24 passed with nearly 60%...
Beachwood council votes to seek identity of anonymous emailer who criticized police leadership
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- In a 4-3 vote, City Council chose Monday (Nov. 21) to make an attempt to solve a mystery and spend up to $25,000 to determine the sender of an anonymous email criticizing Beachwood police leadership. During the debate, one councilman even expressed his belief that another council...
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
Attorney for the MetroHealth CEO fired over $1.9M in bonuses accuses hospital board of ‘retaliation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An attorney for MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said Tuesday morning that the fired CEO was targeted because he raised the possible unauthorized hiring of the new MetroHealth CEO, Airica Steed. Jason R. Bristol, attorney for Boutros, in a statement called the firing...
Beachwood City Council gives go-ahead to $200-million mixed-use development at former hotel site
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (Nov. 21) a development agreement with local developer Chad Kertesz that paves the way for the complete redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel site, 3663 Park East Drive. The 7-0 vote in favor of the agreement allows Kertesz’s My Place, LLC...
cleveland.com
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
Security breach temporarily places Hopkins airport operations on hold
Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach on Wednesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
Cleveland Jewish News
Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
wksu.org
Power to the pedestrian: New HAWK signal in University Circle lets walkers tell cars to stop
This week, a new traffic signal was installed on East 105th St. between Chester Ave. and MLK Jr. Dr. in University Circle. The new HAWK signal (which stands for high intensity activated crosswalk) gives pedestrians the ability to press a button to signal for traffic to stop so they can cross. The crosswalk and HAWK signal are being added because of increased foot traffic along the Nord Family Greenway that connects the eastern and western parts of Case Western Reserve University, as well as to create a better link to the Maltz Performing Arts Center.
We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal
President Abraham Lincoln warned about the growing power of corporate entities in 1864 when he prophetically stated: Though the election results were disappointing in hoping that a newly-composed state legislature might seek appropriate accountability of FirstEnergy Corporation over the bribery scandal to pass House Bill (HB) 6, there are other tracks that can and must […] The post We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Fromson, Temple Israel agree on new, five-year contract
Cantor Kathy Fromson has signed a five-year contract renewal with Temple Israel in Bath Township. Fromson, who lives in Solon, filled in for cantors throughout the Cleveland area at houses of worship such as The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Montefiore, all in Beachwood, and Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike; but she had been looking for a place to call home.
Akron Leader Publications
Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles
COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
Scammers dupe residents using bank fraud and AT&T services: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 19, a Royalton Road resident called police after discovering he was the victim of fraud. The man said that the day before, he had received a supposed call from his bank investigating a fraudulent $2,500 charge to his account. The caller convinced the Broadview Heights resident to set...
John Marshall’s name should not have been removed, but ‘CSU Law School’ is best alternative
To strip the name of John Marshall from the Cleveland State University law school because a small group of individuals believes that his personal life should outweigh his contributions to the foundations of American jurisprudence is completely absurd (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18).
