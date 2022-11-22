ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, OH
cleveland.com

Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
wksu.org

Power to the pedestrian: New HAWK signal in University Circle lets walkers tell cars to stop

This week, a new traffic signal was installed on East 105th St. between Chester Ave. and MLK Jr. Dr. in University Circle. The new HAWK signal (which stands for high intensity activated crosswalk) gives pedestrians the ability to press a button to signal for traffic to stop so they can cross. The crosswalk and HAWK signal are being added because of increased foot traffic along the Nord Family Greenway that connects the eastern and western parts of Case Western Reserve University, as well as to create a better link to the Maltz Performing Arts Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal

President Abraham Lincoln warned about the growing power of corporate entities in 1864 when he prophetically stated: Though the election results were disappointing in hoping that a newly-composed state legislature might seek appropriate accountability of FirstEnergy Corporation over the bribery scandal to pass House Bill (HB) 6, there are other tracks that can and must […] The post We the People must demand appropriate accountability over FirstEnergy Corp scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cantor Fromson, Temple Israel agree on new, five-year contract

Cantor Kathy Fromson has signed a five-year contract renewal with Temple Israel in Bath Township. Fromson, who lives in Solon, filled in for cantors throughout the Cleveland area at houses of worship such as The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Montefiore, all in Beachwood, and Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike; but she had been looking for a place to call home.
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Parents react to Copley-Fairlawn bus troubles

COPLEY — Copley-Fairlawn City Schools Business Manager Steven Robinson provided an update on the district’s ongoing transportation challenges at the Nov. 15 Board of Education meeting. Robinson addressed negative parent reaction to a recent social media post suggesting parents have a back-up plan for getting students to and...
COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH

